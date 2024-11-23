Workplace Accidents in the EU Rise Amid Economic Recovery

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:28
@Pixabay

In 2022, there were approximately 2.97 million non-fatal workplace accidents in the EU, marking a 3% increase compared to the 2.88 million recorded in 2021. This rise, equivalent to 87,139 additional incidents, reflects the economic recovery following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Men accounted for 66.2% of non-fatal accidents, with factors such as employment type, economic activities, and working hours influencing this disparity. Female workplace accidents saw a significant rise, with 87,929 more incidents compared to 2021, while accidents involving men slightly decreased.

Fatal accidents, although relatively rare, amounted to 3,286 cases in 2022, representing 0.1% of all workplace accidents. This marked a decline of 61 deaths compared to the previous year. On average, the EU reported 1.66 fatal accidents per 100,000 employed individuals, a rate that has remained below 2.0 since 2016. Among EU nations, the incidence of fatal accidents varied significantly, with Malta reporting the highest rate at 5.28 per 100,000 employed and countries like the Netherlands, Greece, and Sweden registering less than 1.0 fatal accidents per 100,000.

Non-fatal workplace injuries were most common in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and retail, collectively accounting for a significant portion of total accidents. Wounds, superficial injuries, and dislocations were among the most frequent types of injuries reported, followed by fractures and concussions. Fatal incidents were concentrated in male-dominated industries, including construction, transportation, and agriculture, which together comprised 65.6% of fatal accidents.

In countries with insurance-based accident reporting systems, such as Portugal and France, higher rates of non-fatal accidents were recorded due to the financial incentives associated with reporting incidents. Conversely, nations with statutory reporting systems, like Bulgaria and Romania, reported significantly lower non-fatal accident rates, which may suggest under-reporting. Bulgaria recorded one of the lowest standardized rates, with 81 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed, alongside a relatively high fatal accident rate of 4.24 per 100,000.

Accident rates also varied by economic activity, with construction and transportation recording the highest proportions of fatal incidents, while manufacturing accounted for the largest share of non-fatal accidents. Analysis of injuries highlighted the prevalence of physical impairments, such as fractures and sprains, underscoring the significant personal and economic costs of workplace accidents.

The data, compiled under the European Statistics on Accidents at Work (ESAW), provides a detailed view of workplace safety trends. It also highlights the challenges of comparing statistics across countries due to differences in economic structures and reporting systems. Standardized incidence rates aim to mitigate these disparities, offering a more neutral basis for analyzing occupational safety within the EU.

