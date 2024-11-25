Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone. A public procurement valued at 400,000 leva, excluding VAT, has been launched for this purpose.

The study aims to provide clear and accessible information to address questions and concerns about the euro's introduction, helping to prevent the spread of misinformation. It will include a national representative survey covering all 28 districts of the country, focusing on the period before, during, and the first six months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

The survey will target a wide range of groups, including employees, students, pensioners, micro, small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as banks, employers, trade unions, journalists, tourists, and vulnerable populations. The aim is to identify both the expected benefits and potential difficulties of adopting the euro as the country’s sole official currency. Insights from the survey will be incorporated into an information campaign to address public and business concerns.

A total of up to ten surveys are planned, with a sample size of at least 1,700 respondents per survey and an interview refusal rate not exceeding 20%. Of these, 1,200 interviews will focus on the general public, while 500 will be conducted with business owners, managers, or self-employed individuals from enterprises of various sizes.

The procurement will be awarded to the bidder offering the most economically advantageous tender, with the lowest price being the primary criterion for selection. The findings will be shared promptly with the public and key stakeholders, such as media outlets, businesses, and NGOs, as required.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Eurozone, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26

The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Schengen Membership in Sight: What Bulgaria Must Address Next

Anchev highlighted the significance of the recent decision in Budapest

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 12:50

Flu Vaccine Shortage Hits Bulgaria

For the third consecutive week, the Yambol region has reported the second-highest rate of respiratory and viral infections in Bulgaria

Society » Health | November 25, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening EU-Vietnam Cooperation

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam

Politics » Diplomacy | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:21

Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week

As the working week begins, the weather will be warme

Society » Environment | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria is on track to meet the final requirement for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 12:10

Sharp Decline in Foreign Direct Investment in Bulgaria

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria recorded a net positive flow of 1.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 11:25

Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt

According to Georgi Dichev, chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs (CPB), Bulgaria currently has 120,000 debtors under the age of 30

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:10

Types of Fordeler Kredittkort

Credit cards aren't only a convenient means of payment but also a chance to make your purchases with extra joy by receiving some additional bonuses.

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

How Pepe Coin Exchange Rates Impact Consumer Loan Decisions

The world of cryptocurrency is fascinating, constantly evolving, and deeply intertwined with modern financial systems.

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Bitcoin Mining, AEON MINING can Help You Earn $2,000 a Day

Hardworking youth

Business » Finance | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria