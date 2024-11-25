Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone. A public procurement valued at 400,000 leva, excluding VAT, has been launched for this purpose.

The study aims to provide clear and accessible information to address questions and concerns about the euro's introduction, helping to prevent the spread of misinformation. It will include a national representative survey covering all 28 districts of the country, focusing on the period before, during, and the first six months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

The survey will target a wide range of groups, including employees, students, pensioners, micro, small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as banks, employers, trade unions, journalists, tourists, and vulnerable populations. The aim is to identify both the expected benefits and potential difficulties of adopting the euro as the country’s sole official currency. Insights from the survey will be incorporated into an information campaign to address public and business concerns.

A total of up to ten surveys are planned, with a sample size of at least 1,700 respondents per survey and an interview refusal rate not exceeding 20%. Of these, 1,200 interviews will focus on the general public, while 500 will be conducted with business owners, managers, or self-employed individuals from enterprises of various sizes.

The procurement will be awarded to the bidder offering the most economically advantageous tender, with the lowest price being the primary criterion for selection. The findings will be shared promptly with the public and key stakeholders, such as media outlets, businesses, and NGOs, as required.