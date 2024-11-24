Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership

Business » FINANCE | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria is on track to meet the final requirement for eurozone membership, with expectations to fulfill the price stability criterion by the end of 2024. This development was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova at the opening of the 10th-anniversary international scientific conference "Digital Transformation and Economic Recovery in the Post-Crisis Period," marking the start of the "Euro Week" at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).

Petkova emphasized that once this criterion is met, Bulgaria will formally request extraordinary convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank. These reports will pave the way for the EU Council to set a potential date for Bulgaria's eurozone accession. However, she noted that national efforts must continue, including implementing technical measures for the euro's introduction and preparing a 2025 budget that ensures fiscal discipline with a deficit within 3% of GDP.

At the event, prominent figures such as Zornitsa Rusinova, Chairperson of the Economic and Social Council, and Petya Dimitrova, Chairwoman of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, highlighted the significance of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. Rusinova expressed confidence in young people and universities as catalysts for societal progress, emphasizing the euro's role in economic prosperity. Dimitrova called the euro's introduction one of the most important economic milestones for Bulgaria, underscoring its potential to bring financial stability, lower transaction costs, and attract foreign investment.

The Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Assoc. Prof. Petar Chobanov, acknowledged the challenges of eurozone accession but stressed the importance of collaborative efforts. He highlighted the need for Bulgaria to prepare for its specialization within the eurozone, ensuring its central bank leverages its unique comparative advantages. Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenovski echoed these sentiments, urging experts to focus on positioning the Bulgarian National Bank effectively within the eurozone framework.

Dimitrova also noted that Bulgaria’s banking system is already aligned with eurozone regulations but has yet to experience the full benefits of membership. She emphasized the need for unity among businesses, citizens, and the state to adopt successful practices from other countries. Similarly, Tsvetanka Mincheva of UniCredit Bulbank underlined the importance of a robust communication campaign to inform citizens and businesses about the benefits of adopting the euro.

During the three-day conference, topics such as digital currencies, monetary policies, and Bulgaria's prospects in the eurozone will be discussed. On the second day, Lyubomir Karimanski will deliver a report on the cross-border interoperability of the digital euro. The event will also feature awards for winners of a student essay competition on digital finance, further engaging young minds in discussions about the nation's financial future.

Petkova concluded by stressing that fiscal conservatism is not just essential for euro adoption but also for ensuring the long-term stability of Bulgaria’s public finances. She highlighted efficient public spending and investments as key drivers of economic growth, which, coupled with funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, could secure social and economic prosperity for the country.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, euro

Related Articles:

Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week

As the working week begins, the weather will be warme

Society » Environment | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:46

Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 14:20

Bulgaria to Abolish 'Civil Liability' Sticker Requirement Starting Next Year

The caretaker government has approved a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Act, as announced by the Council of Ministers.

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 12:43

Bulgaria's Innovation Ranking Drops, Falling Behind Countries Like Ghana and Tanzania

According to an analysis by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber (BIC), Bulgaria’s position in the Global Innovation Index has significantly declined

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 09:46

Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:47

Aging Fleet: Over 70% of Vehicles in Bulgaria Are More Than 15 Years Old

The state of Bulgaria's car fleet reflects a significant aging trend, with over 70% of vehicles on the roads exceeding 15 years in ag

Society | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 14:20

Sharp Decline in Foreign Direct Investment in Bulgaria

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria recorded a net positive flow of 1.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 11:25

Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt

According to Georgi Dichev, chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs (CPB), Bulgaria currently has 120,000 debtors under the age of 30

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:10

Types of Fordeler Kredittkort

Credit cards aren't only a convenient means of payment but also a chance to make your purchases with extra joy by receiving some additional bonuses.

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

How Pepe Coin Exchange Rates Impact Consumer Loan Decisions

The world of cryptocurrency is fascinating, constantly evolving, and deeply intertwined with modern financial systems.

Business » Finance | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Bitcoin Mining, AEON MINING can Help You Earn $2,000 a Day

Hardworking youth

Business » Finance | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria