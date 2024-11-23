Bulgaria to Introduce 600 Speed Cameras in 2025 to Curb Road Accidents

Next year, approximately 600 speed cameras will be operational across Bulgaria, according to Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov. Speaking in Plovdiv during a memorial service for road traffic victims at St. Marina Church, Ilkov explained that 300 of the cameras will be integrated into the toll system, while 293 will be a mix of mobile and stationary units, distributed across all districts. Regions with higher accident rates and fatalities, such as Plovdiv, will have a greater concentration of cameras. The minister emphasized that driver education is crucial for reducing road casualties, expressing confidence that improved awareness and responsible behavior could save lives.

Ilkov also addressed recent issues at Bulgaria’s border with Turkey. The crossing points at Lesovo and Kapitan Andreevo are returning to normal after queues of freight trucks had accumulated. The delays were caused by a software update in Turkey’s customs system, which temporarily halted freight processing from the evening of November 16 to the morning of November 17. According to Ilkov, Bulgarian authorities are now actively working to normalize the situation.

Marking the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Ilkov revealed that by the end of October this year, 376 people had lost their lives in road accidents. Alexey Kesyakov, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, added that proposals for amendments to the Road Traffic Act are being prepared. The bill, which draws on successful European practices, has been submitted to the Council of Ministers and will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

Kesyakov highlighted the French model as an example for young drivers, where those aged 17 can start driving under parental supervision after passing theoretical and practical training. By the time they obtain their licenses at 18, they will have gained significant driving experience. He suggested that such measures could help reduce road accidents caused by inexperience.

Speed, identified by Kesyakov as a leading cause of accidents, remains a significant challenge. He likened its allure to that of a drug, urging citizens to prioritize safety, educate their children, and foster greater care and respect for one another.