Varna Library Introduces Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot

The Varna Regional Library “Pencho Slaveykov” has introduced a humanoid robot named Emma, marking a significant step in incorporating technology into education, BNT reports. Emma was unveiled during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the library's American Center, attended by US Embassy cultural attaché Eric Brasil and Varna's Deputy Mayor, Pavel Popov.
As part of the project “STEAM Career Guidance for Future Leaders of Generation Z,” supported by the US Embassy, Emma’s primary purpose is educational. The project targets students from Byala, Valchi Dol, Dolni Chiflik, and Suvorovo, engaging them in training programs related to oceanology, archaeology, and architecture.
Emma is designed to make learning interactive and engaging. She communicates fluently in both Bulgarian and English, presenting information using verbal explanations and visual aids on her small screen. She also captivates audiences with her ability to lead interactive games, dance, and deliver lectures. During her presentation, Emma gave an introductory talk on oceanography and demonstrated her versatility by responding wittily when asked about her reading preferences: "Good ones," she replied.
Natalia Angelova, head of the library’s Information Technology department, explained that Emma will be continuously updated with new information to expand her capabilities. Initially, she will serve as an attraction for visitors, offering presentations about the library’s services and facilities. According to library director Radka Kalcheva, Emma is the first robot to be introduced in Varna and within a public library in Bulgaria.
Emma’s integration is seen as a way to inspire and educate future generations, combining technology and traditional learning resources in an innovative format.
