Varna Library Introduces Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot

Society » EDUCATION | November 22, 2024, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Varna Library Introduces Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot @BNT

The Varna Regional Library “Pencho Slaveykov” has introduced a humanoid robot named Emma, marking a significant step in incorporating technology into education, BNT reports. Emma was unveiled during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the library's American Center, attended by US Embassy cultural attaché Eric Brasil and Varna's Deputy Mayor, Pavel Popov.

As part of the project “STEAM Career Guidance for Future Leaders of Generation Z,” supported by the US Embassy, Emma’s primary purpose is educational. The project targets students from Byala, Valchi Dol, Dolni Chiflik, and Suvorovo, engaging them in training programs related to oceanology, archaeology, and architecture.

Emma is designed to make learning interactive and engaging. She communicates fluently in both Bulgarian and English, presenting information using verbal explanations and visual aids on her small screen. She also captivates audiences with her ability to lead interactive games, dance, and deliver lectures. During her presentation, Emma gave an introductory talk on oceanography and demonstrated her versatility by responding wittily when asked about her reading preferences: "Good ones," she replied.

Natalia Angelova, head of the library’s Information Technology department, explained that Emma will be continuously updated with new information to expand her capabilities. Initially, she will serve as an attraction for visitors, offering presentations about the library’s services and facilities. According to library director Radka Kalcheva, Emma is the first robot to be introduced in Varna and within a public library in Bulgaria.

Emma’s integration is seen as a way to inspire and educate future generations, combining technology and traditional learning resources in an innovative format.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: robot, Varna, emma

Related Articles:

Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria

Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:28

Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass

In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Remarkable Archaeological Find in Bulgaria: Well-Preserved Statue Unearthed in Varna

A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue

Society » Archaeology | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 08:29

Odesa Port Targeted: Ship Transporting US-Bound Goods to Varna Damaged by Russian Missile

A ship transporting pipes to Varna, Bulgaria, under a supply contract with the United States was struck during a Russian missile attack

World » Ukraine | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Bulgaria's Students Get 16 Days Off: Which Cities Have Declared January 3 a Non-School Day?

On January 3, 2025, students in various Bulgarian cities will enjoy an extended holiday break as the day has been declared a non-school day by several mayors

Society » Education | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:24

Bulgaria Leads Europe with First State-Supported AI Language Model

Bulgaria has become the first country in Europe to launch its own artificial intelligence (AI) language model

Society » Education | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

October 28 Declared Non-School Day for Schools Serving as Polling Stations in Bulgaria

On October 28, schools in Bulgaria that serve as polling stations will have a non-school day

Society » Education | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 17:22

Bulgaria Faces Decline in Vocational Education Amid Workforce Shortages

Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in the number of students enrolled in secondary schools over the past two decades

Society » Education | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 13:27

Bulgaria Ranks Last in EU for Lifelong Learning Participation

Eurostat's latest figures reveal that Bulgaria ranks last in the EU for lifelong learning

Society » Education | October 11, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal

Society » Education | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria