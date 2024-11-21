Sharp Drop in Temperatures Across Bulgaria as Winter Conditions Set In

A swift cold front will move across Bulgaria from west to east overnight, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Atmospheric pressure will see a sharp increase, significantly exceeding the monthly average.

In Eastern Bulgaria, strong southwest winds will persist before midnight, while in the rest of the country, winds will shift to west-northwest, bringing colder air. Rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected in western and mountainous areas, transitioning into snow with the formation of snow cover. After midnight, precipitation in the western regions will subside, and cloud cover will begin to break. Minimum temperatures will range from -3°C to 2°C, and along the coast, they will be between 3°C and 5°C. In Sofia, the temperature will drop to around -2°C.

Tomorrow, most of Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. However, cloudiness will linger in Eastern Bulgaria during the morning, with rain continuing in some coastal areas before subsiding later in the day. The cloud cover will gradually dissipate across the region. A moderate northwest wind will prevail, occasionally becoming strong in the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland. Maximum temperatures will range from 1°C to 6°C, with Sofia reaching around 1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning rain is expected in some areas, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The northwest wind will be moderate to strong, while temperatures will reach 6°C to 7°C. The sea temperature remains between 13°C and 14°C, and waves will range from 2 to 3 points.

In the mountains, variable cloud cover will dominate, with snowfall occurring in some areas. A strong to stormy northwest wind will persist, particularly intense in the Central Stara Planina passes, creating conditions for snowdrifts. Maximum temperatures will reach around -4°C at 1200 meters altitude and approximately -12°C at 2000 meters.

The weather on Sunday and Monday is expected to be mostly sunny. Winds will gradually weaken, resulting in nearly calm conditions, although a moderate north-northwest breeze may persist in the eastern regions on Sunday. Morning temperatures will drop to between -7°C and -2°C, with some valleys seeing lows of -10°C. Daytime temperatures will rise, with Monday’s highs reaching between 7°C and 12°C.