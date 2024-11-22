Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession. This agreement was finalized today in Budapest, where the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, and Hungary signed a joint declaration, as reported by the Hungarian rotating presidency of the EU Council. While land border controls will persist between Romania and Hungary, the Bulgarian-Greek border will be exempt from these checks once Bulgaria fully enters Schengen.

Sources familiar with the negotiations have confirmed to Bulgarian media "ClubZ" that the agreement does not mention any continuation of checks at the Bulgarian-Greek border, marking the end of border controls there. The Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs also affirmed this development, pending a final decision on December 12. With this agreement, Bulgarians will be able to travel to Greece without passing through border control, effectively easing travel for citizens by summer.

The agreement, which aims to secure Bulgaria and Romania’s full membership in Schengen by January 2025, was reached to alleviate concerns about potential migration pressures caused by the elimination of internal borders. It states that internal border controls will remain in place between Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria for an initial period of at least six months to prevent any threats to internal security. However, the eventual goal is for Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen Area by January 1, 2025.

The matter will be discussed further at the Home Affairs Council in Brussels on December 12, with the possibility of finalizing the decision then. Due to Austria’s veto, Bulgaria and Romania have so far only gained entry to Schengen by air and sea. However, this agreement is seen as a significant step toward fully integrating the two countries into the Schengen Area.

As part of the agreement, Bulgaria will continue to work alongside Austria, Hungary, and Romania to combat illegal migration, with additional measures aimed at securing the EU’s external borders, particularly along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. These efforts will include the deployment of a multinational police contingent, comprising officers from each of the four countries.

In the first nine months of 2024, Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria reported a decrease in illegal border crossings by 47%, 53%, and 67%, respectively, compared to the previous year. This drop in illegal entries is attributed to increased border enforcement, including the support of the EU’s external border agency, Frontex, and additional financial support for border security measures.

A joint press release from the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to secure its borders, which have contributed significantly to the stability of the Schengen Area. Bulgarian Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov highlighted that the country’s cooperation with Romania and other European partners, as well as strategic coordination with Turkey, had led to tangible improvements in border security.

The completion of these efforts and the lifting of internal border controls will be on the agenda of the EU Council meeting in December, with the expectation that the date for these changes will be set for the end of 2024.