Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:35
Bulgaria: Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession. This agreement was finalized today in Budapest, where the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, and Hungary signed a joint declaration, as reported by the Hungarian rotating presidency of the EU Council. While land border controls will persist between Romania and Hungary, the Bulgarian-Greek border will be exempt from these checks once Bulgaria fully enters Schengen.

Sources familiar with the negotiations have confirmed to Bulgarian media "ClubZ" that the agreement does not mention any continuation of checks at the Bulgarian-Greek border, marking the end of border controls there. The Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs also affirmed this development, pending a final decision on December 12. With this agreement, Bulgarians will be able to travel to Greece without passing through border control, effectively easing travel for citizens by summer.

The agreement, which aims to secure Bulgaria and Romania’s full membership in Schengen by January 2025, was reached to alleviate concerns about potential migration pressures caused by the elimination of internal borders. It states that internal border controls will remain in place between Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria for an initial period of at least six months to prevent any threats to internal security. However, the eventual goal is for Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen Area by January 1, 2025.

The matter will be discussed further at the Home Affairs Council in Brussels on December 12, with the possibility of finalizing the decision then. Due to Austria’s veto, Bulgaria and Romania have so far only gained entry to Schengen by air and sea. However, this agreement is seen as a significant step toward fully integrating the two countries into the Schengen Area.

As part of the agreement, Bulgaria will continue to work alongside Austria, Hungary, and Romania to combat illegal migration, with additional measures aimed at securing the EU’s external borders, particularly along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. These efforts will include the deployment of a multinational police contingent, comprising officers from each of the four countries.

In the first nine months of 2024, Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria reported a decrease in illegal border crossings by 47%, 53%, and 67%, respectively, compared to the previous year. This drop in illegal entries is attributed to increased border enforcement, including the support of the EU’s external border agency, Frontex, and additional financial support for border security measures.

A joint press release from the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to secure its borders, which have contributed significantly to the stability of the Schengen Area. Bulgarian Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov highlighted that the country’s cooperation with Romania and other European partners, as well as strategic coordination with Turkey, had led to tangible improvements in border security.

The completion of these efforts and the lifting of internal border controls will be on the agenda of the EU Council meeting in December, with the expectation that the date for these changes will be set for the end of 2024.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Romania, border

Related Articles:

Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria is on track to meet the final requirement for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Sharp Decline in Foreign Direct Investment in Bulgaria

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria recorded a net positive flow of 1.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Introduce 600 Speed Cameras in 2025 to Curb Road Accidents

Next year, approximately 600 speed cameras will be operational across Bulgaria, according to Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov.

Society | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Sharp Drop in Temperatures Across Bulgaria as Winter Conditions Set In

A swift cold front will move across Bulgaria from west to east overnight

Society » Environment | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:45

Bulgaria Criticizes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders and Hamas Commander

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed criticism regarding the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania Expected by January 2025

Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Experience the Magic of Salzburg's Historic Christmas Market

The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:16

EU Investigates Alleged Fraud in Bulgarian Church Restoration Project

The European Public Prosecutor's Office conducted ten searches across Bulgarian cities, including Burgas, Petrich, Rila, and Sofia, on Wednesday

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Orban Offers Netanyahu Safe Haven in Hungary Amid ICC Warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that he would extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary,

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:29

Albania to Eliminate Euro Transfer Costs with SEPA Membership by 2025

Albania will officially join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) on January 1, 2025

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:26

Today Bulgaria Relies on Allies as Schengen Hopes Grow

Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky expressed optimism about Bulgaria's prospects for Schengen entry by land

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria