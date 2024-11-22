Bulgaria Criticizes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders and Hamas Commander
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed criticism regarding the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif. The ministry issued a statement highlighting its concerns about the warrants, emphasizing that they fail to differentiate between the responsibility for Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7 and the legitimate acts of self-defense by Israel in response.
Bulgaria reaffirmed its support for the ICC's role in investigating serious crimes under international law, stressing that it opposes any political manipulation of the court’s work. The statement further pointed out that the real solution for lasting peace in the Middle East lies in opening a political dialogue, and such arrest warrants do not help advance this process. Bulgaria reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages.
