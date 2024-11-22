Fugitive 'Crypto Queen' Ruja Ignatova Allegedly Hiding in South Africa

Bulgarian national and founder of OneCoin, Ruja Ignatova, often referred to as the "crypto queen," is reportedly alive and residing in Cape Town, South Africa. This claim was made by the South African publication Cape Town ETC. Ignatova has been listed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives since 2022, with the U.S. government offering a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information leading to her arrest and conviction.

The OneCoin scheme, which Ignatova is believed to have masterminded, allegedly defrauded victims of over 4 billion dollars. Despite numerous theories suggesting her demise, including allegations that she was murdered by a mafia boss in 2018 and her remains discarded in the Ionian Sea, authorities have continued to pursue leads suggesting she is still alive.

German police have confirmed they are investigating whether Ignatova may indeed be hiding in South Africa. The possibility of her survival gained traction following the German documentary Die Kryptoqueen - Ruja Ignatova und ihr Milliarden-Betrug, which explored her disappearance. Earlier, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that authorities were skeptical about previous claims of her death, prompting them to focus on South Africa as a potential hideout.

The allegations of her survival and location in South Africa have reignited international efforts to track down Ignatova, whose scheme left a trail of financial devastation for victims worldwide.