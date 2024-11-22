Kostadinov: New Elections Loom Amid Political Deadlock

Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled
The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, stated that Bulgaria is heading for new elections, emphasizing that the question now is how they will unfold. His remarks came after yet another failed attempt to elect a Speaker of the National Assembly, with the runoff between Raya Nazaryan and Silvi Kirilov producing no result.
Kostadinov dismissed the notion of a stalemate in parliament, instead pointing to what he described as "traitorous behavior" within the chamber. He accused certain MPs of being compromised and acting in the interest of Delyan Peevski. According to him, the solution lies in a change in approach by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Democratic Bulgaria," paving the way for elections that could potentially lead to a caretaker prime minister independent of Peevski's influence.
Kostadinov criticized the current state of political affairs, asserting that the choices available are limited and controlled by Peevski. He warned of a scenario where even the president might come under similar influence, adding, "We are not just looking at individuals controlled by Peevski; the entire system appears to function as if it were a colony rather than a sovereign country."
Despite the ongoing political deadlock, Kostadinov maintained that there is an opportunity to introduce diversity in future elections, though he cautioned about the challenges posed by the current environment.
