Bulgaria: Record Fifth Failure to Elect Speaker as Parliamentary Divisions Deepen

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 14:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Record Fifth Failure to Elect Speaker as Parliamentary Divisions Deepen Silvi Kirilov

The 51st National Assembly has failed for the fifth time to elect a Speaker, as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)-United Left maintained its position and did not support Silvi Kirilov, the candidate from "There Is Such a People" (TISP). Meanwhile, internal divisions persist within "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), with some members opposing Kirilov’s nomination.

Today’s vote featured the same candidates: Raya Nazaryan (GERB), Petar Petrov (Revival), Assoc. Prof. Nataliya Kiselova (BSP), and Silvi Kirilov (TISP). Last week, WCC-DB withdrew the nomination of former regional minister Andrey Tsekov, in an effort to simplify the election process. BSP reiterated its support for Kiselova, arguing her election would signify a distinction between the status quo and the demand for change.

BSP MP Borislav Gutsanov invited parties such as WCC-DB, Revival, the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS), and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) to talks, emphasizing that Kiselova’s candidacy was the most viable. Gutsanov warned that electing Kirilov could lead to early parliamentary elections and a(nother) caretaker government, undermining the possibility of forming a cabinet in this parliament.

TISP leader Toshko Yordanov criticized BSP’s stance, accusing them of obstructing parliamentary work and creating delays. He argued that electing Kirilov would not necessarily result in new elections and pointed out that other parties, such as Revival, APS, and MECH, had demonstrated responsibility by prioritizing parliamentary stability over party goals.

Debates often devolved into personal attacks and accusations. Yavor Bozhankov of WCC-DB criticized GERB’s assumption that they inherently hold a majority, which he claimed undermines their ability to build consensus. He also questioned Kirilov’s stance on controversial figures like Delyan Peevski and accused TISP of dismantling the last functional government that excluded GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), i.e. the "Petkov" cabinet.

Revival’s Tsoncho Ganev countered, arguing that all parties, including WCC-DB, had at some point aligned with Peevski’s interests. Ivaylo Mirchev from WCC-DB responded by highlighting his party’s role in exposing corruption, such as cigarette smuggling at the Turkish border, and accused Peevski of exerting undue influence over GERB.

The session also saw heated exchanges between individual MPs. Radostin Vassilev of MECH targeted Bozhankov, claiming he lacked credibility within WCC-DB, while Toshko Yordanov made derogatory comments toward Bozhankov. Bozhankov retorted, citing these remarks as indicative of the challenges in collaborating with certain factions.

Elisaveta Belobradova (WCC-DB) directly addressed GERB leader Boyko Borissov, accusing him of failing to provide clear leadership amidst the parliamentary chaos. In a rare move, Borissov took the podium to defend GERB’s compromises over the years and denied accusations of avoiding responsibility. He stated that GERB had done its part by endorsing WCC-DB’s proposed prime minister and ministers but insisted that his party would not bear all the political consequences alone.

The debate briefly shifted to constitutional reform, with differing opinions on its success. Revival’s leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, claimed a majority could still be formed without GERB and DPS, though he acknowledged his reluctance to cooperate with WCC-DB, which he described as emblematic of corruption.

High emotions throughout the session led Speaker candidate Silvi Kirilov to call numerous breaks and eventually an end to the discussion. The meeting will continue on Wednesday - November 27 at 11.a.m.

On the sidelines, WCC-DB co-chairman Asen Vassilev reaffirmed his party’s commitment to electing the most experienced candidate and urged BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB) to follow suit. However, deep divides remain, prolonging the deadlock in electing a Speaker and forming a functional parliament.

In the end, Kirilov was supported by 101 MPs. 99 MPs voted against his candidacy, while 37 abstained. Of these abstained were MPs from "Democratic Bulgaria".

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Speaker, parliament, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Tensions Rise as Bulgarian Parliament Struggles to Elect Speaker for Fifth Time

Bulgarian MPs are set to attempt electing a speaker of parliament for the fifth time today, following repeated delays in the process since the constitution of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:55

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:11

Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:57

Bulgaria Celebrates the Day of the Christian Family and Youth

On November 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, a day honored in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family and Christian Youth

Society » Culture | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:25

Bulgaria’s Parliament Stalls Again as Speaker Election Remains Unresolved

The Bulgarian National Assembly continued its efforts to elect a Speaker, but for the fourth consecutive time, no candidate managed to secure the necessary support

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

Bulgaria's Students Get 16 Days Off: Which Cities Have Declared January 3 a Non-School Day?

On January 3, 2025, students in various Bulgarian cities will enjoy an extended holiday break as the day has been declared a non-school day by several mayors

Society » Education | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Criticizes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders and Hamas Commander

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed criticism regarding the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:25

Kostadinov: New Elections Loom Amid Political Deadlock

The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, stated that Bulgaria is heading for new elections

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Tensions Rise as Bulgarian Parliament Struggles to Elect Speaker for Fifth Time

Bulgarian MPs are set to attempt electing a speaker of parliament for the fifth time today, following repeated delays in the process since the constitution of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:55

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Sues Bulgaria for Unlawful Removal

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has filed a lawsuit against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:11

Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria