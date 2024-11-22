Bulgaria: Record Fifth Failure to Elect Speaker as Parliamentary Divisions Deepen

The 51st National Assembly has failed for the fifth time to elect a Speaker, as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)-United Left maintained its position and did not support Silvi Kirilov, the candidate from "There Is Such a People" (TISP). Meanwhile, internal divisions persist within "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), with some members opposing Kirilov’s nomination.

Today’s vote featured the same candidates: Raya Nazaryan (GERB), Petar Petrov (Revival), Assoc. Prof. Nataliya Kiselova (BSP), and Silvi Kirilov (TISP). Last week, WCC-DB withdrew the nomination of former regional minister Andrey Tsekov, in an effort to simplify the election process. BSP reiterated its support for Kiselova, arguing her election would signify a distinction between the status quo and the demand for change.

BSP MP Borislav Gutsanov invited parties such as WCC-DB, Revival, the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS), and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) to talks, emphasizing that Kiselova’s candidacy was the most viable. Gutsanov warned that electing Kirilov could lead to early parliamentary elections and a(nother) caretaker government, undermining the possibility of forming a cabinet in this parliament.

TISP leader Toshko Yordanov criticized BSP’s stance, accusing them of obstructing parliamentary work and creating delays. He argued that electing Kirilov would not necessarily result in new elections and pointed out that other parties, such as Revival, APS, and MECH, had demonstrated responsibility by prioritizing parliamentary stability over party goals.

Debates often devolved into personal attacks and accusations. Yavor Bozhankov of WCC-DB criticized GERB’s assumption that they inherently hold a majority, which he claimed undermines their ability to build consensus. He also questioned Kirilov’s stance on controversial figures like Delyan Peevski and accused TISP of dismantling the last functional government that excluded GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), i.e. the "Petkov" cabinet.

Revival’s Tsoncho Ganev countered, arguing that all parties, including WCC-DB, had at some point aligned with Peevski’s interests. Ivaylo Mirchev from WCC-DB responded by highlighting his party’s role in exposing corruption, such as cigarette smuggling at the Turkish border, and accused Peevski of exerting undue influence over GERB.

The session also saw heated exchanges between individual MPs. Radostin Vassilev of MECH targeted Bozhankov, claiming he lacked credibility within WCC-DB, while Toshko Yordanov made derogatory comments toward Bozhankov. Bozhankov retorted, citing these remarks as indicative of the challenges in collaborating with certain factions.

Elisaveta Belobradova (WCC-DB) directly addressed GERB leader Boyko Borissov, accusing him of failing to provide clear leadership amidst the parliamentary chaos. In a rare move, Borissov took the podium to defend GERB’s compromises over the years and denied accusations of avoiding responsibility. He stated that GERB had done its part by endorsing WCC-DB’s proposed prime minister and ministers but insisted that his party would not bear all the political consequences alone.

The debate briefly shifted to constitutional reform, with differing opinions on its success. Revival’s leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, claimed a majority could still be formed without GERB and DPS, though he acknowledged his reluctance to cooperate with WCC-DB, which he described as emblematic of corruption.

High emotions throughout the session led Speaker candidate Silvi Kirilov to call numerous breaks and eventually an end to the discussion. The meeting will continue on Wednesday - November 27 at 11.a.m.

On the sidelines, WCC-DB co-chairman Asen Vassilev reaffirmed his party’s commitment to electing the most experienced candidate and urged BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB) to follow suit. However, deep divides remain, prolonging the deadlock in electing a Speaker and forming a functional parliament.

In the end, Kirilov was supported by 101 MPs. 99 MPs voted against his candidacy, while 37 abstained. Of these abstained were MPs from "Democratic Bulgaria".

