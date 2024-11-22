Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania Expected by January 2025

Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025. His statement came after an informal meeting in Budapest involving the interior ministers of Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria. Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, while Austria has been a key obstacle to the two countries’ Schengen land border accession.

During the discussions, it was highlighted that migration pressure had decreased by over 40%, and Bulgaria had dismantled six organized crime groups affecting regional security this year. Bulgarian Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov emphasized the country’s significant progress in securing its borders, including investments along the Bulgarian-Turkish frontier. As part of this effort, the ministers agreed to deploy a joint contingent of 100 personnel to strengthen security at this critical border.

Ilkov expressed gratitude to Hungary for its role in advancing Bulgaria’s Schengen membership. He noted that Bulgaria has reduced migration pressures by 70% and plans to enhance the administrative capacity of its border police with over 1,000 newly trained officers. Additionally, Bulgaria’s security measures will undergo review over the next six months, with Austria and Germany monitoring the situation to ensure stability.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the positive developments following the Budapest talks. In a statement on the social network "X", she noted that Bulgaria and Romania belong in Schengen and expressed hope for a stronger Schengen in 2025. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also supported the progress, emphasizing the European Parliament's longstanding advocacy for the two countries’ full Schengen membership.

A final decision on lifting land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania is expected on December 11, during a meeting of EU interior ministers. The following day, the Justice and Home Affairs Council will vote on the matter. This decision would mark the completion of Bulgaria and Romania’s integration into Schengen, following last year’s lifting of air and sea border checks.

The upcoming vote follows recent efforts to ensure technical preparedness and address migration concerns. Ilkov underscored Bulgaria’s commitment to enhancing border security and fostering cooperation with EU partners. If successful, this will signify a major step towards consolidating Schengen and strengthening regional security within the European Union.