World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Experience the Magic of Salzburg's Historic Christmas Market

The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria. With its stunning location in the heart of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, the market has long been regarded as one of the most beautiful Advent markets globally. The market, held in front of Salzburg's cathedral and in Residenz Square, has a rich history that dates back to the late 15th century.

The market, set against the backdrop of the Hohen Salzburg Fortress, features 97 stalls offering a range of traditional items such as decorative crafts, wooden toys, jewelry, candles, and local delicacies. Visitors can also enjoy an extensive array of events, including choral performances at the cathedral, Krampus parades, guided tours, and visits from the Christ Child. The market’s festive atmosphere is enhanced by musical performances played from the surrounding towers.

As the year draws to a close, the market transforms into a vibrant celebration, with entertainment, dancing, music, and fireworks welcoming the New Year. The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt will remain open until January 1, 2025, offering a magical experience for those visiting Salzburg during this holiday season.

The market will run from November 21, 2024, through to January 1, 2025, in Salzburg’s historic city center, Austria.

