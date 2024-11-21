Pentagon Confirms US was Warned of Russia's Experimental Missile Launch on Ukraine

The United States was informed of an experimental missile launch by Russia targeting Ukraine, with the Pentagon confirming the notification. Washington has alerted its allies about Moscow's intentions. This move is seen as part of the growing global scale of the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that strikes could extend to countries supporting Ukraine with weapons for deep strikes into Russian territory.

On the same day, Russia launched a new type of ballistic hypersonic missile, called "Oreshnik," at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, using a non-nuclear warhead. The missile launch, which represents a new lethal combat capability, has raised concerns in the U.S. and beyond. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed that the U.S. was notified just before the launch through nuclear risk reduction channels. Singh expressed concern over the escalation of the war and the involvement of North Korean soldiers, who are reportedly supporting Russia in the conflict.

In addition to the missile launch, a British report revealed that Russia has been supplying North Korea with more than a million barrels of oil since March, violating UN sanctions. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy described this oil supply as Moscow's payment to Pyongyang for military assistance in the war. There has been no official comment from Russia regarding these allegations.

In his remarks, Putin warned that any country allowing its weapons to be used against Russian targets should expect a decisive response from Russia in the event of further escalation. He cautioned that Russia would retaliate in kind, urging leaders to reconsider any military actions against the country.