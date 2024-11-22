Albania to Eliminate Euro Transfer Costs with SEPA Membership by 2025

EU Investigates Alleged Fraud in Bulgarian Church Restoration Project
The European Public Prosecutor's Office conducted ten searches across Bulgarian cities, including Burgas, Petrich, Rila, and Sofia, on Wednesday
Albania will officially join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) on January 1, 2025, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced via a post on the social network "X." This move will eliminate financial fees for money transfers between Albania and EU countries, benefiting Albanian citizens who send or receive money across borders.
Rama emphasized that this decision marks a significant milestone on Albania’s path to EU membership, which the country aims to achieve by 2030. He highlighted that the move would save Albanians millions of euros in transfer fees, further increasing trust in Albania and aligning it with European standards.
The prime minister described the country's accession to SEPA as a historic achievement, the culmination of years of dedication from the Albanian government, the financial sector, and international partners. He stated that joining SEPA was an "irreversible" step that demonstrated Albania's commitment to integrating with European principles and practices.
Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession
Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025
The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria
The European Public Prosecutor's Office conducted ten searches across Bulgarian cities, including Burgas, Petrich, Rila, and Sofia, on Wednesday
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that he would extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary,
Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky expressed optimism about Bulgaria's prospects for Schengen entry by land
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023