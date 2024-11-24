China Grants Visa-Free Access to Bulgaria

China has announced that it will include several countries, including Bulgaria, Japan, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro, in its visa-free access program. This program will be in effect from November 30 of this year until December 31 of the following year, according to a statement from a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, as reported by Reuters and BTA.

The extension of visa-free access also includes a significant change for the 38 countries already part of the program. Beijing will increase the visa-free stay period for citizens of these nations from 15 days to 30 days, a move aimed at boosting tourism and trade, Chinese state television reports.

Previously, visa-free access to China was limited mainly to citizens of South Korea and some European nations. With the new additions, the program seeks to further stimulate cross-border travel and business exchanges.

