Pentagon Confirms US was Warned of Russia's Experimental Missile Launch on Ukraine
The United States was informed of an experimental missile launch by Russia targeting Ukraine
Since March, Russia has reportedly supplied North Korea with over a million barrels of oil, according to an analysis conducted by the UK-based research group Open Source Centre in collaboration with the BBC. Satellite imagery provided by the BBC revealed that North Korean oil tankers made 43 visits to an oil terminal in Russia’s Far East over the past eight months, with some tankers arriving empty and leaving nearly full.
The shipments, which are part of an arrangement for weapons and troops from North Korea sent to assist Russia in its ongoing war in Ukraine, violate UN sanctions. These sanctions prohibit the sale of oil to North Korea, except in small quantities, as part of efforts to restrict its economy and curb its nuclear weapons development.
North Korea is the only country globally not permitted to purchase oil on the open market. Under UN sanctions, the country is allowed to receive a maximum of 500,000 barrels of refined oil per year, a quantity far less than what it needs. The shipments from Russia have sparked concerns from experts and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who emphasized that the violations of sanctions are directly tied to North Korea’s support for Russia’s military actions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that the Ukraine conflict is escalating into a global confrontation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the special crisis hotline between Moscow and Washington is currently inactive
Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine
Unrest has erupted in Abkhazia, where tensions are escalating over an upcoming vote to ratify an agreement granting Russia the right to own property
The Russian military has assembled a significant force of 50,000 soldiers, including over 10,000 North Korean troops, as preparations are underway for a major offensive
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023