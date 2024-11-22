Today Bulgaria Relies on Allies as Schengen Hopes Grow

Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky expressed optimism about Bulgaria's prospects for Schengen entry by land. Speaking to bTV, she stated that there are genuine reasons for hope and anticipation of a positive outcome. "People are tired of waiting for Schengen admission, but I think we now have real hopes," Neynsky said.

A key meeting is taking place in Budapest today, where the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria are expected to sign a joint declaration. While this document will not constitute a final decision on Bulgaria’s Schengen entry by land, it is regarded as an important step forward. Neynsky highlighted that migrant trafficking through Bulgaria has reportedly decreased by over 50%, which she described as a positive indicator. However, she noted that the ultimate decision remains political. "Political stability is crucial; instability weakens a country’s position," she added.

Ahead of the Budapest meeting, discussions continue over whether Austria will lift its veto on Bulgaria’s Schengen accession. Former Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Milen Keremedchiev and Lyubomir Kyuchukov weighed in on the issue during a BNT broadcast. Kyuchukov remarked that the question of Schengen revolves around three key issues: whether, when, and how. "As for whether, I lean towards 'yes.' Europe is prioritizing geopolitics and security, seeking to reduce internal tensions within the EU," he said. However, he believes expectations for Bulgaria's Schengen entry by the end of the year were overly optimistic, as Austria will likely impose conditions.

Keremedchiev expressed gratitude towards Hungary and Romania for their continued support, describing them as driving forces behind Bulgaria’s Schengen aspirations. He also criticized Bulgaria’s lack of a coherent foreign policy strategy, suggesting the country relies too heavily on allies with shared interests to push its agenda forward. "Once again, we are the carriage in a train pulled by others," Keremedchiev said.