Biden Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

The United States has rejected the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC has accused them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes," including targeting civilians and enforcing starvation policies in Gaza. Netanyahu condemned the charges, describing them as "antisemitic" and likening them to the Dreyfus trial.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the ICC’s move "outrageous," reaffirming U.S. support for Israel against any threats to its security. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the ICC’s jurisdiction over the matter and expressed concerns about procedural errors in the decision. She stated that the United States, in coordination with its allies, including Israel, would discuss next steps and reiterated that the ICC has no authority in this case.

Netanyahu responded with a strong defense of Israel's actions in Gaza. He rejected accusations of targeting civilians and imposing starvation, highlighting efforts to warn Gaza residents of impending strikes and the provision of substantial humanitarian aid, including 700,000 tons of food. He claimed that Hamas frequently loots these supplies, using civilians as human shields. Netanyahu also noted that Israel had facilitated polio vaccinations for 97% of Gaza's population.

The ICC issued the warrants on Thursday, naming Netanyahu and Gallant, along with presumed-dead Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes during the conflict with Hamas. The charges focus on the targeting of civilians and other alleged violations during the war. Netanyahu dismissed the accusations as baseless and accused the ICC of ignoring war crimes in other countries like Iran, Syria, and Yemen while unfairly targeting Israel.

In his address, Netanyahu described the ICC’s actions as part of a broader pattern of anti-Israel bias and vowed to continue defending Israel's citizens against threats, including those posed by Iran and its allies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah. He thanked the U.S. and other allies for their support and asserted that no decision from The Hague would deter Israel from ensuring its security.

Netanyahu also criticized the ICC for failing to prosecute Hamas, accusing the group of atrocities during the recent Gaza conflict. He described the ICC’s focus on Israel as unjust and reaffirmed that Israel does not recognize the court’s authority. Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains tense, with Israel reportedly launching strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs following calls for evacuations.