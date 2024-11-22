Biden Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

World | November 22, 2024, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Biden Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

The United States has rejected the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC has accused them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes," including targeting civilians and enforcing starvation policies in Gaza. Netanyahu condemned the charges, describing them as "antisemitic" and likening them to the Dreyfus trial.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the ICC’s move "outrageous," reaffirming U.S. support for Israel against any threats to its security. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the ICC’s jurisdiction over the matter and expressed concerns about procedural errors in the decision. She stated that the United States, in coordination with its allies, including Israel, would discuss next steps and reiterated that the ICC has no authority in this case.

Netanyahu responded with a strong defense of Israel's actions in Gaza. He rejected accusations of targeting civilians and imposing starvation, highlighting efforts to warn Gaza residents of impending strikes and the provision of substantial humanitarian aid, including 700,000 tons of food. He claimed that Hamas frequently loots these supplies, using civilians as human shields. Netanyahu also noted that Israel had facilitated polio vaccinations for 97% of Gaza's population.

The ICC issued the warrants on Thursday, naming Netanyahu and Gallant, along with presumed-dead Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes during the conflict with Hamas. The charges focus on the targeting of civilians and other alleged violations during the war. Netanyahu dismissed the accusations as baseless and accused the ICC of ignoring war crimes in other countries like Iran, Syria, and Yemen while unfairly targeting Israel.

In his address, Netanyahu described the ICC’s actions as part of a broader pattern of anti-Israel bias and vowed to continue defending Israel's citizens against threats, including those posed by Iran and its allies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah. He thanked the U.S. and other allies for their support and asserted that no decision from The Hague would deter Israel from ensuring its security.

Netanyahu also criticized the ICC for failing to prosecute Hamas, accusing the group of atrocities during the recent Gaza conflict. He described the ICC’s focus on Israel as unjust and reaffirmed that Israel does not recognize the court’s authority. Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains tense, with Israel reportedly launching strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs following calls for evacuations.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ICC, Netanyahu, Gallant, U.S.

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Criticizes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders and Hamas Commander

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed criticism regarding the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:25

Orban Offers Netanyahu Safe Haven in Hungary Amid ICC Warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that he would extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary,

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:29

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

US Expands Military Support to Ukraine with $275 Million in New Aid

The United States Department of Defense announced on November 20 a new USD 275 million security assistance package to support Ukraine's urgent defense requirements

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

A New U.S.-Europe Trade War? ECB Warns of Economic Shockwaves Ahead

The European Central Bank has raised concerns that protectionist policies from the incoming U.S. administration could stifle global economic growth, urging Europe

World » EU | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:35

Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania Expected by January 2025

Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Experience the Magic of Salzburg's Historic Christmas Market

The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:16

EU Investigates Alleged Fraud in Bulgarian Church Restoration Project

The European Public Prosecutor's Office conducted ten searches across Bulgarian cities, including Burgas, Petrich, Rila, and Sofia, on Wednesday

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Pentagon Confirms US was Warned of Russia's Experimental Missile Launch on Ukraine

The United States was informed of an experimental missile launch by Russia targeting Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Orban Offers Netanyahu Safe Haven in Hungary Amid ICC Warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that he would extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary,

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria