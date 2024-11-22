Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores

Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country. The stores will be located in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas, with the grand openings set for December 2024. This development is part of Fourlis Group’s broader effort to expand Foot Locker’s presence across Southeast Europe under a newly established licensing agreement with the global leader in sports retail.

The three new stores will be located in The Mall in Sofia, Grand Mall Varna, and Mall Galleria Burgas. These locations are expected to offer Bulgarian customers easy access to Foot Locker’s wide range of sneakers, lifestyle products, and sporting goods. With high demand for branded athletic wear in the country, this expansion signals Foot Locker’s serious entry into the Bulgarian market.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Fourlis Group now holds exclusive rights to the physical and online expansion of Foot Locker in eight countries across Southeast Europe. These countries include Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. The agreement also includes acquiring Foot Locker’s existing operations in Greece and Romania, which currently comprise six stores and an e-commerce platform in Greece.

With extensive experience in the region, Fourlis Group is well-positioned to drive Foot Locker’s growth. The company plans to open an additional 100 physical stores and eight online platforms as part of its strategy to tap into high-potential markets. This partnership emphasizes the strategic importance of the sports retail sector for Fourlis Group, which is focused on expanding its footprint through innovative and customer-centric retail practices.