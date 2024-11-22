Austrian Minister Signals Continued Resistance to Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 08:28
Bulgaria: Austrian Minister Signals Continued Resistance to Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania Gerhard Karner

Bulgaria and Romania's full entry into Schengen is still uncertain, with Austria not yet ready to lift its veto, despite hopes expressed by both the Romanian and Bulgarian governments. While the caretaker Bulgarian government and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu officially anticipate an agreement on the date for lifting checks at the land borders during Friday's meeting in Budapest, Austria’s stance remains cautious. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of Austria indicated that, while progress has been made in improving border security, the country is unlikely to remove its veto just yet.

In an interview with the Austrian news agency APA, Karner emphasized the country’s continued efforts to enhance border protection over the past year. However, he did not confirm reports suggesting the veto would be lifted soon. "We see that these efforts are paying off, and we want to continue on this path," he said, referring to the strengthened protection of Bulgaria and Romania's borders. The Austrian government seeks to finalize a new package of measures in Budapest, focusing on border control improvements and the fight against human trafficking, which Karner hopes will be finalized by the meeting’s end.

This discussion, which includes the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, is set against a backdrop of intense diplomatic negotiations. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has been in talks with Romanian officials, including Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Senate President Nicolae Ciuca. The meeting in Budapest is set to focus on EU border protection, efforts to combat money laundering, and actions against illegal migration. EU Border protection agency Frontex also announced the addition of more staff to assist Bulgaria in strengthening border surveillance.

Although Romania and Bulgaria have been part of the "air Schengen" since March, which removed air and sea border checks, their full integration into the Schengen zone will depend on the opening of land borders. Both countries have received EU funding to enhance border security, with Bulgaria having deployed additional personnel, including over 1,200 border guards. Joint border control projects are also underway with neighboring countries like Hungary, Greece, and Slovakia, while Austrian police officers are helping at airports in Romania and Bulgaria.

The ongoing discussions aim to address the need for common EU efforts on migration control, but it remains to be seen whether Austria will shift its position in December, when EU interior ministers are expected to hold another meeting on the matter.

