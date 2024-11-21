Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis, stressing that the risk of it escalating into a constitutional crisis is high. She emphasized the importance of electing a speaker of the National Assembly on Friday to ensure a functioning parliament. Yotova hopes that the political parties will act with responsibility and come to a consensus, allowing the president to initiate consultations with parties and move forward with the formation of a government.

The Vice President also pointed out that in order to avoid a constitutional crisis, the Constitutional Court must address the changes related to the president’s appeal powers. She noted that these constitutional amendments have backfired, complicating the election of a new speaker of the National Assembly. According to Yotova, the parties are more focused on political calculations rather than considering the suitability of the speaker and whether they could eventually be a good prime minister.

Yotova called on the Constitutional Court to expedite its decision on the matter, acknowledging that the court must act independently, but stressing the urgency of resolving the issue.