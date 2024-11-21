Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

November 21, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. This is the highest level warning, indicating a stormy weather situation. Many areas in western and central Bulgaria are under an orange alert, while the rest of the country is on a yellow alert for strong gusts of wind.

The weather will feature broken clouds, with overcast skies expected later in the day. Rain showers will occur in the evening, with snow in the western parts of Bulgaria. A moderate to strong southerly wind is forecast, with gale-force winds in the mountain areas of southern Bulgaria. Temperatures will reach around 20°C, with Sofia experiencing around 16°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be marked by broken clouds and a moderate to strong southerly-southwesterly wind. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 13°C and 15°C. Waves in the sea will be 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, there will be broken clouds with snow at the highest points. A strong southwesterly wind is expected, which could turn into a gale. High temperatures will be around 9°C at 1,200 meters and around 2°C at 2,000 meters.

