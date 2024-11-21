EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area during its upcoming session in Strasbourg, according to an official announcement. The discussion, scheduled for November 26, will include representatives from the European Commission.

Bulgaria and Romania have been Schengen members since December 2022. However, an additional decision to eliminate border checks at their land Schengen borders remains pending.

MEPs are expected to urge the Council of the EU to finalize the process swiftly, emphasizing the importance of completing the integration. According to statements from Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, a positive outcome is anticipated from the European Ministers of the Interior in the coming months. If approved, the decision is expected to take effect in early 2025.

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU announced plans in October to schedule a vote on the matter during the December 12 meeting of EU interior ministers. Ahead of this vote, a trilateral meeting is set to take place in Budapest, bringing together representatives from Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria. Austria remains the only country that opposed the removal of checks at Bulgarian and Romanian Schengen borders during last year’s discussions.