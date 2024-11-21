EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:11
Bulgaria: EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area during its upcoming session in Strasbourg, according to an official announcement. The discussion, scheduled for November 26, will include representatives from the European Commission.

Bulgaria and Romania have been Schengen members since December 2022. However, an additional decision to eliminate border checks at their land Schengen borders remains pending.

MEPs are expected to urge the Council of the EU to finalize the process swiftly, emphasizing the importance of completing the integration. According to statements from Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, a positive outcome is anticipated from the European Ministers of the Interior in the coming months. If approved, the decision is expected to take effect in early 2025.

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU announced plans in October to schedule a vote on the matter during the December 12 meeting of EU interior ministers. Ahead of this vote, a trilateral meeting is set to take place in Budapest, bringing together representatives from Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria. Austria remains the only country that opposed the removal of checks at Bulgarian and Romanian Schengen borders during last year’s discussions.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, European, Bulgaria, Schengen

Related Articles:

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores

Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 3% Rise in New Car Registrations Amid Shifting EU Market Trends

New car sales in the European Union saw a modest recovery in October, rising 1.1% year-on-year after consecutive declines in August and September

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Austrian Minister Signals Continued Resistance to Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania

Bulgaria and Romania's full entry into Schengen is still uncertain, with Austria not yet ready to lift its veto

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 07:30

Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

Iliana Ivanova has received unanimous support from the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

Iliana Ivanova has received unanimous support from the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:02

Angela Merkel Reflects on Her Leadership and Challenges with Trump and Putin in New Memoir

Angela Merkel, the former German Chancellor, was widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians globally until her retirement in 2021

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

Hungary Deploys Air Defence Near Ukraine

Hungary's Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky has authorized the deployment of air defence systems near the country's border with Ukraine

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:19

61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria