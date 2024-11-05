Accountability Sought in Novi Sad Tragedy: High-Ranking Officials Arrested

Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident at the train station in Novi Sad, Serbia, according to the country’s High Prosecutor’s Office. The accident, which occurred on November 1, claimed 15 lives, including one woman who succumbed to her injuries in hospital days later.

Among those detained are former Serbian Minister of Construction Goran Vesic, who resigned shortly after the disaster, and Jelena Tanaskovic, the director of the country’s railway infrastructure company, who stepped down from her role a day before her arrest. Other high-ranking officials under detention include Vesic’s deputy responsible for railway transport, Anita Dimoski, and Nebojsa Shurlan, Tanaskovic’s predecessor.

The State Prosecutor’s Office stated that the detainees are under investigation for charges related to endangering public safety, creating public danger, and failing to ensure proper execution of construction activities. If convicted, the accused could face prison sentences ranging from 2 to 12 years.

The tragedy occurred when a canopy at the entrance of the Novi Sad station collapsed, causing fatalities and sparking protests across Serbia. The incident has led to calls for accountability and widespread criticism of infrastructure safety in the country.

Authorities reported that 66 individuals have been questioned so far as part of the investigation, with five more scheduled for interrogation in the coming days. The arrests signal a broad effort to determine responsibility and prevent future incidents of this nature.

