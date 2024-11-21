Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:02
Bulgaria's Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

Iliana Ivanova has received unanimous support from the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control for her candidacy as Bulgaria’s representative in the European Court of Auditors (ECA). Following her hearing, all 21 committee members voted in her favor during a secret ballot.

Ivanova previously served as Bulgaria’s member of the ECA from 2013 to 2023. She left the institution in Luxembourg to assume the role of European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, completing Maria Gabriel's mandate.

On September 4, 2024, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers formally nominated Ivanova to return to the ECA for the 2025–2030 term. Her nomination must also be approved in the plenary session of the European Parliament, scheduled to take place during its next meeting in Strasbourg.

