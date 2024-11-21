Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership
The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area
Iliana Ivanova has received unanimous support from the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control for her candidacy as Bulgaria’s representative in the European Court of Auditors (ECA). Following her hearing, all 21 committee members voted in her favor during a secret ballot.
Ivanova previously served as Bulgaria’s member of the ECA from 2013 to 2023. She left the institution in Luxembourg to assume the role of European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, completing Maria Gabriel's mandate.
On September 4, 2024, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers formally nominated Ivanova to return to the ECA for the 2025–2030 term. Her nomination must also be approved in the plenary session of the European Parliament, scheduled to take place during its next meeting in Strasbourg.
The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area
Angela Merkel, the former German Chancellor, was widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians globally until her retirement in 2021
Hungary's Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky has authorized the deployment of air defence systems near the country's border with Ukraine
A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency
The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023