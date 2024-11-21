ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over War Crimes

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants, approved six months after a request by prosecutor Karim Khan, mark a significant milestone as it is the first time in the ICC's 22-year history that warrants have been issued against senior officials from a Western-allied nation.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif, the military chief of Hamas, despite Israeli assertions that he was killed during recent operations in Gaza. Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif face accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to acts committed since October 7, 2023.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I announced the decision, rejecting Israel’s appeals challenging the court’s jurisdiction. While the arrest warrants are classified as "secret," the court chose to publicize their existence, citing the ongoing violence in Gaza and the interests of victims and their families as reasons for disclosure.

All 124 member states of the Rome Statute are now obligated to arrest and transfer the individuals to the ICC in The Hague, though the court lacks enforcement powers and relies on member states’ cooperation to act on its orders.

This action follows a broader ICC investigation into war crimes in Palestine, initiated in 2021. While Israel is not a member of the ICC, Palestine has been a member since 2015, granting the court jurisdiction over alleged crimes in the occupied territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The warrants also follow developments involving Hamas leadership. Prosecutor Khan initially sought warrants for Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif. Haniyeh, the group’s political leader, was reportedly killed in Iran in July, leading to the withdrawal of his warrant. Sinwar, who succeeded Haniyeh, was confirmed killed in Gaza by Hamas.

The ICC’s move comes amidst ongoing investigations into violence in the region, with the court emphasizing the need for accountability and justice for affected victims.

