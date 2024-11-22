'Leonardo' Faces Over Half a Million Leva Fine for Medical Helicopter Delays in Bulgaria

The Italian company "Leonardo" S.p.A. has officially informed Bulgaria's Ministry of Health (MoH) about another delay in the delivery of two medical helicopters, citing critical delays in the supply of key components as a factor that may jeopardize even the revised deadlines.

According to the latest information from the manufacturer, the second helicopter is now expected by the end of February 2025, while the third is projected for the end of March 2025. Currently, the second helicopter is undergoing flight tests, and the third, which is about 60% assembled, remains on the assembly line.

Under the terms of the original contract, the second helicopter was due to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of June 2024, and the third by the end of December 2024. These deadlines have already been missed twice, with Leonardo notifying the Ministry of Health of the delays in May and October this year.

The delays now stand at 183 days for the second helicopter and 90 days for the third. Should the revised deadlines be met, the penalties under the contract will amount to over 500,000 leva (250,000 euros).