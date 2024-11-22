'Leonardo' Faces Over Half a Million Leva Fine for Medical Helicopter Delays in Bulgaria

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores
Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country
The Italian company "Leonardo" S.p.A. has officially informed Bulgaria's Ministry of Health (MoH) about another delay in the delivery of two medical helicopters, citing critical delays in the supply of key components as a factor that may jeopardize even the revised deadlines.
According to the latest information from the manufacturer, the second helicopter is now expected by the end of February 2025, while the third is projected for the end of March 2025. Currently, the second helicopter is undergoing flight tests, and the third, which is about 60% assembled, remains on the assembly line.
Under the terms of the original contract, the second helicopter was due to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of June 2024, and the third by the end of December 2024. These deadlines have already been missed twice, with Leonardo notifying the Ministry of Health of the delays in May and October this year.
The delays now stand at 183 days for the second helicopter and 90 days for the third. Should the revised deadlines be met, the penalties under the contract will amount to over 500,000 leva (250,000 euros).
The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative
The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city
A new report from WHO/Europe and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study has highlighted concerning trends in the well-being of adolescents across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada
On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking
The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region
During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023