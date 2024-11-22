'Leonardo' Faces Over Half a Million Leva Fine for Medical Helicopter Delays in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:52
Bulgaria: 'Leonardo' Faces Over Half a Million Leva Fine for Medical Helicopter Delays in Bulgaria

The Italian company "Leonardo" S.p.A. has officially informed Bulgaria's Ministry of Health (MoH) about another delay in the delivery of two medical helicopters, citing critical delays in the supply of key components as a factor that may jeopardize even the revised deadlines.

According to the latest information from the manufacturer, the second helicopter is now expected by the end of February 2025, while the third is projected for the end of March 2025. Currently, the second helicopter is undergoing flight tests, and the third, which is about 60% assembled, remains on the assembly line.

Under the terms of the original contract, the second helicopter was due to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of June 2024, and the third by the end of December 2024. These deadlines have already been missed twice, with Leonardo notifying the Ministry of Health of the delays in May and October this year.

The delays now stand at 183 days for the second helicopter and 90 days for the third. Should the revised deadlines be met, the penalties under the contract will amount to over 500,000 leva (250,000 euros).

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Leonardo, helicopters, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores

Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 3% Rise in New Car Registrations Amid Shifting EU Market Trends

New car sales in the European Union saw a modest recovery in October, rising 1.1% year-on-year after consecutive declines in August and September

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Austrian Minister Signals Continued Resistance to Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania

Bulgaria and Romania's full entry into Schengen is still uncertain, with Austria not yet ready to lift its veto

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 07:30

Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Focus of EU’s New Effort to Curb Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance

The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative

Society » Health | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:24

Sofia Council to Introduce Green and White Tickets for Air Pollution Days

The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city

Society » Health | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:35

Adolescent Well-being Declines, WHO Finds

A new report from WHO/Europe and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study has highlighted concerning trends in the well-being of adolescents across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada

Society » Health | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 08:27

Bulgaria Faces Growing Childhood Obesity Crisis

On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking

Society » Health | November 8, 2024, Friday // 16:35

UK Reports First Locally Transmitted Mpox Cases Outside Africa, WHO Urges Swift Action

The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region

Society » Health | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases

Society » Health | October 25, 2024, Friday // 12:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria