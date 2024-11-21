Sarah McBride, First Transgender Lawmaker, Banned from Women’s Restroom in Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson has introduced a rule barring transgender lawmakers, staff, and visitors from using Capitol facilities that align with their gender identity. The rule states that all single-sex restrooms, locker rooms, and similar facilities within the Capitol and House offices are now designated for individuals based on their "corresponding biological sex," according to Johnson's official statement on Wednesday.

The decision directly affects Democratic Representative-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, who represents Delaware. It also impacts transgender visitors and witnesses attending committee meetings in the Capitol, which sees over 3 million visitors annually. While McBride will have access to a private restroom in her office and unisex restrooms in the Capitol complex, these facilities are less convenient compared to the standard single-sex restrooms near the House floor, especially during extended voting sessions.

The move has sparked criticism in Washington and placed Speaker Johnson at the forefront of efforts to limit transgender rights in the United States, according to a report by The Hill. Johnson stated earlier that he believes in treating all people with dignity and respect, emphasizing this intention while defending the new measure.

Sarah McBride, who came out as transgender in 2012, is a trailblazer in American politics. She was the first transgender White House intern and the first transgender speaker at a national political convention. Known for championing equality and social justice, McBride responded to the new rules by reiterating her commitment to her constituents. "I’m not here to fight for toilets; I’m here to advocate for Delawareans and work to lower costs for families," she said, adding that she would comply with the regulations despite disagreeing with them.