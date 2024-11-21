Sarah McBride, First Transgender Lawmaker, Banned from Women’s Restroom in Congress

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Sarah McBride, First Transgender Lawmaker, Banned from Women’s Restroom in Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson has introduced a rule barring transgender lawmakers, staff, and visitors from using Capitol facilities that align with their gender identity. The rule states that all single-sex restrooms, locker rooms, and similar facilities within the Capitol and House offices are now designated for individuals based on their "corresponding biological sex," according to Johnson's official statement on Wednesday.

The decision directly affects Democratic Representative-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, who represents Delaware. It also impacts transgender visitors and witnesses attending committee meetings in the Capitol, which sees over 3 million visitors annually. While McBride will have access to a private restroom in her office and unisex restrooms in the Capitol complex, these facilities are less convenient compared to the standard single-sex restrooms near the House floor, especially during extended voting sessions.

The move has sparked criticism in Washington and placed Speaker Johnson at the forefront of efforts to limit transgender rights in the United States, according to a report by The Hill. Johnson stated earlier that he believes in treating all people with dignity and respect, emphasizing this intention while defending the new measure.

Sarah McBride, who came out as transgender in 2012, is a trailblazer in American politics. She was the first transgender White House intern and the first transgender speaker at a national political convention. Known for championing equality and social justice, McBride responded to the new rules by reiterating her commitment to her constituents. "I’m not here to fight for toilets; I’m here to advocate for Delawareans and work to lower costs for families," she said, adding that she would comply with the regulations despite disagreeing with them.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transgender, gender, McBride

Related Articles:

Gender Reassignment Bill Fails in Bulgaria: MPs Clash Over Child Protection Proposals

Bulgarian MPs have declined to back a bill proposed by the "There Is Such a People" party (TISP) that aimed to prohibit advertising and medical procedures for gender reassignment for individuals under 18

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:47

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

BAFTA Declines Gender-Neutral Acting Categories, Non-Binary Stars Must Choose

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided not to introduce gender-neutral acting categories at its awards ceremony.

World | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:17

Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03

Kornelia Ninova: New Law in Bulgaria Protects Children from Gender Identity Propaganda

In a recent discussion with bTV, left-wing MP Kornelia Ninova addressed the proposed changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education introduced by the "Revival" parliamentary grou

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:47

Turkey's Erdogan: Eurovision is a Threat to Family Values

For the past 12 years, Turkey has deliberately refrained from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizing the event

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:11

Accountability Sought in Novi Sad Tragedy: High-Ranking Officials Arrested

Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident at the train station in Novi Sad, Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova Receives Unanimous Support for European Court of Auditors Role

Iliana Ivanova has received unanimous support from the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:02

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Angela Merkel Reflects on Her Leadership and Challenges with Trump and Putin in New Memoir

Angela Merkel, the former German Chancellor, was widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians globally until her retirement in 2021

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

Hungary Deploys Air Defence Near Ukraine

Hungary's Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky has authorized the deployment of air defence systems near the country's border with Ukraine

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria