Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Sues Bulgaria for Unlawful Removal

November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:11
Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has filed a lawsuit against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), challenging his dismissal from office. He claims that his removal was unlawful and unfounded, as reported by "Sega."

The court has agreed to review his appeal, focusing on whether his right to a fair trial was violated. Geshev argues that the High Judicial Council's decision to dismiss him was not subject to judicial review and that he was denied the opportunity to defend himself against the decision.

Additionally, the ECtHR will examine his claims of violations of his private and family life. Geshev contends that a campaign against him damaged his reputation and obstructed his ability to maintain both personal and professional relationships. He also refers to issues concerning his property rights, specifically the unpaid compensation for leaving the prosecutor's office, for which he is also pursuing legal action in Bulgaria. The trial in Strasbourg is scheduled for November 27.

Geshev further argues that his freedom of expression was restricted following his removal, which he sees as part of the ongoing attempts to limit his rights.

The investigation into the May 1 explosion involving his car remains unresolved, and it was recently extended. Geshev stated that "materials are expected from another authority to resolve the file," which the National Investigation Service is currently handling.

