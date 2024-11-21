Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Sues Bulgaria for Unlawful Removal

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores
Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country
Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has filed a lawsuit against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), challenging his dismissal from office. He claims that his removal was unlawful and unfounded, as reported by "Sega."
The court has agreed to review his appeal, focusing on whether his right to a fair trial was violated. Geshev argues that the High Judicial Council's decision to dismiss him was not subject to judicial review and that he was denied the opportunity to defend himself against the decision.
Additionally, the ECtHR will examine his claims of violations of his private and family life. Geshev contends that a campaign against him damaged his reputation and obstructed his ability to maintain both personal and professional relationships. He also refers to issues concerning his property rights, specifically the unpaid compensation for leaving the prosecutor's office, for which he is also pursuing legal action in Bulgaria. The trial in Strasbourg is scheduled for November 27.
Geshev further argues that his freedom of expression was restricted following his removal, which he sees as part of the ongoing attempts to limit his rights.
The investigation into the May 1 explosion involving his car remains unresolved, and it was recently extended. Geshev stated that "materials are expected from another authority to resolve the file," which the National Investigation Service is currently handling.
Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament
Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections
A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again appealed to the Constitutional Court, seeking to declare unconstitutional the amendments made to the Constitution by the 49th National Assembly
Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023