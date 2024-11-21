Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament. Petkov shared his views on Facebook, stating that Borissov is using various tactics to prevent a leadership meeting, where he might admit that he cannot distance himself from controversial figures like Delyan Peevski.

Petkov claims Borissov's strategy is to delay the parliament's proceedings to such an extent that it will hinder efforts to reform the judiciary, particularly in preventing the appointment of Ivan Sarafov. According to Petkov, if this delay succeeds and Sarafov's position is secured for the next seven years, it would provide Peevski with a "stable" base of support, enabling him to sway votes in future elections by rallying mayors from the DPS party.

The WCC-DB, Petkov emphasized, is proposing a strategy focused not on forming a government, but on dismantling Peevski’s influence, specifically targeting his two main power structures. Petkov also dismissed concerns over potential cooperation with the "Revival" party, asserting that there is no chance of governing with them. He accused Borissov and his party of deliberately stoking fear around the issue, using their spokespeople and media outlets to amplify these concerns.