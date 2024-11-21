Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:57
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament. Petkov shared his views on Facebook, stating that Borissov is using various tactics to prevent a leadership meeting, where he might admit that he cannot distance himself from controversial figures like Delyan Peevski.

Petkov claims Borissov's strategy is to delay the parliament's proceedings to such an extent that it will hinder efforts to reform the judiciary, particularly in preventing the appointment of Ivan Sarafov. According to Petkov, if this delay succeeds and Sarafov's position is secured for the next seven years, it would provide Peevski with a "stable" base of support, enabling him to sway votes in future elections by rallying mayors from the DPS party.

The WCC-DB, Petkov emphasized, is proposing a strategy focused not on forming a government, but on dismantling Peevski’s influence, specifically targeting his two main power structures. Petkov also dismissed concerns over potential cooperation with the "Revival" party, asserting that there is no chance of governing with them. He accused Borissov and his party of deliberately stoking fear around the issue, using their spokespeople and media outlets to amplify these concerns.

Tags: parliament, Borissov, Petkov

Related Articles:

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership

The European Parliament plans to renew its call for the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:11

Today: GERB Will Back Raya Nazaryan for Speaker, WCC-DB to Support Silvi Kirilov

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will vote exclusively for Raya Nazaryan as Speaker of Parliament

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:47

Borissov: No Negotiations with WCC-DB, GERB Focused on Forming Government

GERB has made it clear that if Raya Nazaryan is elected Speaker of the National Assembly, she will not be placed on the list for acting Prime Minister

Politics | November 18, 2024, Monday // 12:54

Petkov and Trifonov Propose Solutions to Bulgaria’s Government Crisis

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of paralyzing Bulgaria by failing to sever ties with Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:29

Bulgarian Parliament's Search for a Speaker Continues as Vote Fails Once More

The first session of the 51st National Assembly will reconvene on Friday at 11:00 a.m. after another unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

"There Is Such a People" and GERB Discussed Economic Issues, Not Cabinet Composition

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) described the meeting with GERB as an initial step in their discussions, though he expressed surprise that they were invited before the second-largest party in parliamen

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:38
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Sues Bulgaria for Unlawful Removal

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has filed a lawsuit against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:11

Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

Bulgaria’s President Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling on Recent Amendments

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again appealed to the Constitutional Court, seeking to declare unconstitutional the amendments made to the Constitution by the 49th National Assembly

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03

Delyan Peevski: Time for New Elections and Clear Leadership

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29
