Strong Winds and Snow Affect Sofia: Emergency Teams Clear Debris and Treat Roads

The emergency teams of Sofia Municipality have responded to nearly 20 reports of fallen branches and trees across various neighborhoods, including "Dragalevtsi," "Simeonovo," "Ovcha Kupel," "Pavlovo," and "Gorna Banya." These teams continue to clear the debris, with operations focused on lawns and inter-block spaces during daylight hours. In addition, the Metropolitan Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population has taken over some of the cases.

Overnight, anti-icing and snow removal measures were implemented throughout the capital. A total of 171 snow removal machines were deployed across all 24 districts, with the first treatments starting in the mountain areas of "Vitosha" and "Ovcha Kupel," where snowfall was heaviest. Anti-icing treatments have also been carried out on major boulevards and streets, especially those used by city transport, as well as on bridges, steep sections, and municipal roads. In "Vitosha" Nature Park, sand treatment and snow removal were carried out on key routes, including those leading to "Aleko" hut and "The Golden Bridges."

The strong winds caused significant damage over the past 24 hours, with more than 15 cars reported to have been damaged. The Fire Safety Office received a total of 45 reports, including instances of fallen trees, sheet metal from roofs, and even a fallen billboard. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries. City transport is operating on its regular routes, though in winter conditions.