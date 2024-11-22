Strong Winds and Snow Affect Sofia: Emergency Teams Clear Debris and Treat Roads

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:49
Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Snow Affect Sofia: Emergency Teams Clear Debris and Treat Roads

The emergency teams of Sofia Municipality have responded to nearly 20 reports of fallen branches and trees across various neighborhoods, including "Dragalevtsi," "Simeonovo," "Ovcha Kupel," "Pavlovo," and "Gorna Banya." These teams continue to clear the debris, with operations focused on lawns and inter-block spaces during daylight hours. In addition, the Metropolitan Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population has taken over some of the cases.

Overnight, anti-icing and snow removal measures were implemented throughout the capital. A total of 171 snow removal machines were deployed across all 24 districts, with the first treatments starting in the mountain areas of "Vitosha" and "Ovcha Kupel," where snowfall was heaviest. Anti-icing treatments have also been carried out on major boulevards and streets, especially those used by city transport, as well as on bridges, steep sections, and municipal roads. In "Vitosha" Nature Park, sand treatment and snow removal were carried out on key routes, including those leading to "Aleko" hut and "The Golden Bridges."

The strong winds caused significant damage over the past 24 hours, with more than 15 cars reported to have been damaged. The Fire Safety Office received a total of 45 reports, including instances of fallen trees, sheet metal from roofs, and even a fallen billboard. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries. City transport is operating on its regular routes, though in winter conditions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, winds, snow

Related Articles:

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores

Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs

According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets

Business » Tourism | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

11-Year-Old Girl’s Life Cut Short at Sofia School

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Sofia where an 11-year-old girl passed away

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable

Society » Environment | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20

The weather on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to be mostly sunny and windy across Bulgaria, with rain in the southwestern regions by evening

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Residents of Sofia's "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood are once again raising concerns about dangerously polluted air as the fall season brings worsening conditions

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria