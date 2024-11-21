Hungary Deploys Air Defence Near Ukraine

World » EU | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Hungary Deploys Air Defence Near Ukraine

Hungary's Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky has authorized the deployment of air defence systems near the country's border with Ukraine, citing concerns over the potential escalation of the ongoing conflict. This decision follows Ukraine's recent authorization to use Western-supplied weapons to target deep inside Russian territory, which Szalay-Bobrovniczky believes has significantly raised the stakes of the war.

In a statement on social media, the minister explained that air defence systems would be stationed in Hungary’s northeast region, close to the Ukrainian border. He expressed grave concern over the growing scale of the Russo-Ukrainian war, noting that it has entered what he described as the most dangerous phase. A key factor in this escalation, he pointed out, was Ukraine's newly expanded capabilities, particularly the lifting of long-range missile restrictions. This change, Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted, coincided with Russia's approval of an updated nuclear doctrine, which broadens the conditions under which nuclear weapons could be used.

The decision to enhance Hungary’s defence measures follows recent developments on the battlefield. Last weekend, several Russian missiles were intercepted near Hungary's Carpathian Mountains. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to this by calling for increased efforts to bring peace to the region.

The news of Ukraine's new missile capabilities prompted a meeting of Hungary’s Defence Council, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to address concerns about the growing risk of war expansion. Orban and Szijjártó have both criticized the United States for actions they believe have intensified the conflict.

