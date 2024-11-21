Russian Forces Launch Intercontinental Missile and Bomb Residential Area in Ukraine

On the morning of November 21, 2024, Russian forces launched a series of missile attacks on the city of Dnipro, targeting businesses and critical infrastructure. Between 05:00 and 07:00, an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast, while a MiG-31K fighter jet launched a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched missile from Tambov Oblast.

Additionally, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS bombers based in Volgograd Oblast. Ukraine’s Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed six of the Kh-101 missiles. Despite the heavy missile bombardment, there were no significant damages reported from the other missiles, and no casualties were reported.

Russia has attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, Ukrainian Air Force reported.



The attack was launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia.



In a separate incident, Russian forces carried out an aerial bombing on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast at 22:00 on November 20. The attack involved two FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPB modules, which convert unguided bombs into guided munitions. One bomb struck a residential area, injuring six civilians, including five women aged 18 to 75 and a 56-year-old man. The victims sustained injuries ranging from blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to concussions and contusions. They received medical treatment following the attack, which also caused damage to 10 apartment buildings, a shop, a garage, and a car.

A criminal investigation into the bombing has been initiated by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, which is pursuing charges related to war crimes. The Ukrainian Air Force has called on media outlets to share information on military actions and threats to Ukraine’s security.