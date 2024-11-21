Youngest Grandmother in Bulgaria is Just 28, Highlighting Alarming Trend of Teenage Births

Society | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:15
Youngest Grandmother in Bulgaria is Just 28, Highlighting Alarming Trend of Teenage Births

In Bulgaria, the youngest grandmother is just 28 years old, according to Dr. Antonio Dushepeev, the head of the maternity ward at Burgas University General Hospital. In an interview on BNR, he also highlighted a troubling trend, with 149 births by underage girls reported at the hospital last year alone. Among these young mothers, there was even an 11-year-old girl. Dr. Dushepeev pointed out that there is a high likelihood that a child born to a young mother will also become a parent at a similar age.

This issue, he believes, is linked to inadequate health and sexual education, limited access to contraceptives, and a lack of alternative life perspectives. According to his data, only 10 percent of pregnancies at this age result in abortion, as many young girls choose to keep the child.

The trend is worrying, with Dr. Dushepeev forecasting little change. "The child is often raised by the grandparents, as the young mother doesn’t fully understand the impact on her body and rarely seeks medical checkups," explained Zahari Atanasov, chairman of the National Network of Health Mediators.

In 2023, the average age for a first child in Bulgaria was 27, though it varies between cities—reaching 30 in Sofia and 21 in smaller towns like Sliven. Dr. Radosveta Stamenkova from the Bulgarian Family Planning Association noted that the trend of delaying childbirth is common, with young marriages and pregnancies before 18 now seen as unusual. She attributes this shift to a lack of broader life perspectives for young people.

