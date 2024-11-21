Joe Biden Turns 82, Breaking Record as Oldest Sitting President

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Joe Biden Turns 82, Breaking Record as Oldest Sitting President @Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden has turned 82 years old, marking a historic milestone as no sitting head of state has ever reached this age, Reuters reports. The occasion was celebrated with well-wishes from family, friends, and colleagues, including First Lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama, who congratulated him on social media.

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared her greetings, posting on the X social network, "Happy birthday to my dear friend and our amazing president, Joe Biden."

Biden’s age has been a topic of discussion, particularly as he faced doubts regarding his mental and physical fitness. He withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in part due to concerns about his age, with some voters questioning his ability to serve. This skepticism was fueled by his less-than-strong performance during a June 2024 campaign debate against Donald Trump.

At 78, Trump, the Republican candidate, won the November 2024 election, with projections indicating that he will surpass Biden’s age record in his next term. When he takes office in 2029, Trump will be 82 years and seven months old.

Previously, Ronald Reagan held the record as the oldest serving president, completing his second term at the age of 77.

