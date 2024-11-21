Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections, according to a national survey conducted by bTV and Market LINKS. The poll was carried out between November 12 and 19, 2024, involving 1,017 participants aged 18 and over, using both in-person interviews and online questionnaires.

The findings reveal significant skepticism about the election's integrity. Only 5% of respondents expressed confidence in the fairness of the vote, while 26% described it as "extremely unfair" and 32% as "rather unfair." Dobromir Zhivkov, manager of Market LINKS, described the situation as a serious issue for Bulgarian society, noting that over one-third of citizens appear willing to renounce their vote due to perceived dishonesty.

Zhivkov emphasized the unprecedented nature of this low confidence in the electoral process, calling it a precedent in Bulgarian history. The data highlights the extent of public distrust surrounding the recent elections and raises questions about the system’s transparency and accountability.

The survey also revealed a slight increase in public trust in the caretaker government and the National Assembly, though overall levels of distrust remain higher. Zhivkov explained this as part of the temporary "restart" effect, where elections often result in a brief surge of optimism and trust in key national institutions. However, this trust typically diminishes over time, reflecting broader societal dissatisfaction.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, elections, votes

Related Articles:

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Delyan Peevski: Time for New Elections and Clear Leadership

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Black Friday Spending in Bulgaria: Average Budget Set at 531 Leva

A recent survey by Kantar, commissioned by eMAG, reveals that Bulgarians are planning to spend an average of BGN 531 during this year's Black Friday event

Business | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:00

'Revival' Party Claims 400,000 to 500,000 Votes were Bought in Bulgaria's Elections

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" has conducted an analysis revealing that the number of bought votes in Bulgaria ranges between 400,000 and 500,000

Politics | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Sues Bulgaria for Unlawful Removal

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has filed a lawsuit against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:11

Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:57

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

Bulgaria’s President Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling on Recent Amendments

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again appealed to the Constitutional Court, seeking to declare unconstitutional the amendments made to the Constitution by the 49th National Assembly

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03

Delyan Peevski: Time for New Elections and Clear Leadership

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria