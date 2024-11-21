Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections, according to a national survey conducted by bTV and Market LINKS. The poll was carried out between November 12 and 19, 2024, involving 1,017 participants aged 18 and over, using both in-person interviews and online questionnaires.

The findings reveal significant skepticism about the election's integrity. Only 5% of respondents expressed confidence in the fairness of the vote, while 26% described it as "extremely unfair" and 32% as "rather unfair." Dobromir Zhivkov, manager of Market LINKS, described the situation as a serious issue for Bulgarian society, noting that over one-third of citizens appear willing to renounce their vote due to perceived dishonesty.

Zhivkov emphasized the unprecedented nature of this low confidence in the electoral process, calling it a precedent in Bulgarian history. The data highlights the extent of public distrust surrounding the recent elections and raises questions about the system’s transparency and accountability.

The survey also revealed a slight increase in public trust in the caretaker government and the National Assembly, though overall levels of distrust remain higher. Zhivkov explained this as part of the temporary "restart" effect, where elections often result in a brief surge of optimism and trust in key national institutions. However, this trust typically diminishes over time, reflecting broader societal dissatisfaction.