Bulgaria Celebrates the Day of the Christian Family and Youth

Society » CULTURE | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:25
On November 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, a day honored in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family and Christian Youth. This celebration is among the 12 major Christian holidays observed by both the Orthodox and Catholic churches.

The holiday commemorates the moment when the three-year-old Virgin Mary was presented at the Jerusalem Temple. According to tradition, she ascended the temple's 15 steps on her own and stopped at the top, where she was greeted with a blessing by Zacharias, the father of St. John the Baptist. From that day, Mary remained in the temple, preparing for her divine role as the mother of Jesus Christ. Her parents, St. Anna and St. Joachim, had vowed to dedicate their child to God after years of praying for a child.

The feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary was first celebrated in 715, although its roots go back to the 6th century when Emperor Justinian the Great built a church in her honor in Constantinople. According to the Bulgarian Orthodox calendar, the holiday falls during the Christmas Lent, a time of spiritual preparation. On this day, the faithful partake in Holy Communion, seeking strength for spiritual growth and the fight against evil.

Since 1929, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has also marked this day as the Day of the Christian Family and Orthodox Christian Youth. It serves as a reminder for parents and teachers to raise children in faith, obedience, and moral purity. For Bulgarians, the family has long been a core value, helping preserve their national identity and spirituality. The day emphasizes the importance of love, respect, harmony, and mutual support within the family. Many people light candles before icons of the Mother of God, praying for health and blessings for their loved ones.

On this day, families often start the morning with a visit to the church, where they pray for health, peace, and understanding. This act symbolizes the Virgin Mary's entry into the temple and reminds parents of their spiritual responsibilities toward their children. At home, families gather around a Lenten meal prepared by the mother, sharing food and reaffirming Christian values, love, and unity.

The day is also associated with folk beliefs. In some regions, a black rooster or a ram is sacrificed to ward off the "martinyaka," a disease believed to come from hens during this time of year. It is said that no one should leave their homes after dark to avoid encountering illnesses that might cause serious harm or death. These "Martin days" are considered even more ominous than the wolves’ days at the year’s end, according to Ch. Assistant Dr. Iliya Valev from the National Ethnographic Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

