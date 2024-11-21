Russian Forces Launch Intercontinental Missile and Bomb Residential Area in Ukraine
On the morning of November 21, 2024, Russian forces launched a series of missile attacks on the city of Dnipro, targeting businesses and critical infrastructure
Russian pro-government channels have reported the first use of British Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian territory. The information was shared by Telegram accounts such as "Two Majors," "Military Informant," and Alexander Kots, a correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda.
According to these sources, Ukrainian forces launched an attack using the British missiles on targets in the village of Marino, located in the Kursk region. The "Two Majors" channel reported that a total of 12 Storm Shadow missiles were fired, while "Military Informant" claimed at least 10 rockets were involved.
A massive attack of 12 missiles, presumably British-made Storm Shadows struck the Russian Kursk region. Russian air defense is not capable to stop this barrage. Debris on the ground supports the assumption that Storm Shadows are used.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 20, 2024
Footage from the site of the strikes suggests that Russian air defense systems failed to respond effectively, with the missiles reportedly reaching their intended targets. Sources allege that the strikes were aimed at deployment bases for North Korean mercenaries operating in the area.
Earlier yeserday, Alexei Smirnov, Governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that air defense systems had intercepted two missiles over the region but did not provide details on the type of missiles involved.
The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on claims of a strike using British weaponry deep inside Russian territory.
The United States Department of Defense announced on November 20 a new USD 275 million security assistance package to support Ukraine's urgent defense requirements
The United States Embassy in Kyiv, along with several other Western missions, announced they would remain closed on November 20 for security reasons
The war in Ukraine could have ended in 2022 following the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv, but Western partners prevented such an outcome
US President Joe Biden has authorized the delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine
The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted its first strike on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles
