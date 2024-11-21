Russian pro-government channels have reported the first use of British Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian territory. The information was shared by Telegram accounts such as "Two Majors," "Military Informant," and Alexander Kots, a correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to these sources, Ukrainian forces launched an attack using the British missiles on targets in the village of Marino, located in the Kursk region. The "Two Majors" channel reported that a total of 12 Storm Shadow missiles were fired, while "Military Informant" claimed at least 10 rockets were involved.

A massive attack of 12 missiles, presumably British-made Storm Shadows struck the Russian Kursk region. Russian air defense is not capable to stop this barrage. Debris on the ground supports the assumption that Storm Shadows are used.



Russia‘s red lines absolutely exposed as… pic.twitter.com/JXgD0fOrAf — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 20, 2024

Footage from the site of the strikes suggests that Russian air defense systems failed to respond effectively, with the missiles reportedly reaching their intended targets. Sources allege that the strikes were aimed at deployment bases for North Korean mercenaries operating in the area.

Earlier yeserday, Alexei Smirnov, Governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that air defense systems had intercepted two missiles over the region but did not provide details on the type of missiles involved.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on claims of a strike using British weaponry deep inside Russian territory.