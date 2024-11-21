First Alleged Use of British Storm Shadow Missiles Targets Kursk Region

World » UKRAINE | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:11
Bulgaria: First Alleged Use of British Storm Shadow Missiles Targets Kursk Region

Russian pro-government channels have reported the first use of British Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian territory. The information was shared by Telegram accounts such as "Two Majors," "Military Informant," and Alexander Kots, a correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to these sources, Ukrainian forces launched an attack using the British missiles on targets in the village of Marino, located in the Kursk region. The "Two Majors" channel reported that a total of 12 Storm Shadow missiles were fired, while "Military Informant" claimed at least 10 rockets were involved.

Footage from the site of the strikes suggests that Russian air defense systems failed to respond effectively, with the missiles reportedly reaching their intended targets. Sources allege that the strikes were aimed at deployment bases for North Korean mercenaries operating in the area.

Earlier yeserday, Alexei Smirnov, Governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that air defense systems had intercepted two missiles over the region but did not provide details on the type of missiles involved.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on claims of a strike using British weaponry deep inside Russian territory.

Tags: Storm Shadow, Russian, Ukrainian

