Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria. A cold atmospheric front moving in from the northwest is affecting the country, bringing strong winds and variable weather. Cloud cover is increasing from west to east, with rain in many areas during the morning, particularly in the western regions and the Danube plain. In higher areas of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkans, rain turned to snow, forming a snow cover before the precipitation stopped, giving way to mostly sunny skies. By afternoon, rain showers spread to the eastern parts of the country, accompanied by thunder in southeastern regions. However, the rain ceased there by evening as clouds cleared. Winds shifted to the west, becoming moderate to strong in the Danube plain, Upper Thracian lowland, and eastern areas. Temperatures by 2 p.m. ranged from 4°-6° in Western Bulgaria to 15°-17° in southeastern regions.

The weather over the mountains featured significant cloud cover. Snowfall occurred primarily during the morning in Stara Planina and the western massifs, while rain affected the Eastern Rhodopes later in the day. Strong to stormy winds blew from the west-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching around 3° at 1200 meters and minus 2° at 2000 meters.

On the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies brought rain showers, with thunderstorm activity in some areas. By evening, the rain subsided, but strong winds from the west-northwest persisted. Maximum temperatures ranged between 12° and 18°, while sea water temperatures were 13°-14°. The sea's excitement level was measured at 3-4 points.

In Vratsa, hurricane-like winds caused significant damage, reaching speeds of 120 km/h, according to local authorities. Emergency teams from Fire Safety and the municipal utility company “BKS” responded to dozens of reports of fallen trees, branches, damaged equipment, and broken overhead cables. As of 10 p.m., partial power outages were reported in parts of the city and several nearby villages. The crisis headquarters of the local administration has been coordinating efforts, with emergency crews working through the night to address the damage.

In Sofia, stormy winds reached speeds of 76 km/h overnight. Despite the challenges, the main roads were cleared of snow, and the situation in the city is currently stable. The municipality reported deploying 171 machines overnight to clear major roadways, including city transport routes, the Southern arc of the Ring Road, and roads in areas like Dragalevtsi and Boyana. The heaviest snowfall was recorded in southern districts such as Ovcha Kupel, Pavlovo, Dragalevtsi, Boyana, and Simeonovo. Neighborhood cleaning efforts began later in the day.

Public transportation is operating as scheduled, but emergency teams continue responding to reports of fallen trees, branches, and damaged fences. The Fire Safety and Protection of the Population directorate has also been involved in resolving incidents.