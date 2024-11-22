Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria. A cold atmospheric front moving in from the northwest is affecting the country, bringing strong winds and variable weather. Cloud cover is increasing from west to east, with rain in many areas during the morning, particularly in the western regions and the Danube plain. In higher areas of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkans, rain turned to snow, forming a snow cover before the precipitation stopped, giving way to mostly sunny skies. By afternoon, rain showers spread to the eastern parts of the country, accompanied by thunder in southeastern regions. However, the rain ceased there by evening as clouds cleared. Winds shifted to the west, becoming moderate to strong in the Danube plain, Upper Thracian lowland, and eastern areas. Temperatures by 2 p.m. ranged from 4°-6° in Western Bulgaria to 15°-17° in southeastern regions.

The weather over the mountains featured significant cloud cover. Snowfall occurred primarily during the morning in Stara Planina and the western massifs, while rain affected the Eastern Rhodopes later in the day. Strong to stormy winds blew from the west-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching around 3° at 1200 meters and minus 2° at 2000 meters.

On the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies brought rain showers, with thunderstorm activity in some areas. By evening, the rain subsided, but strong winds from the west-northwest persisted. Maximum temperatures ranged between 12° and 18°, while sea water temperatures were 13°-14°. The sea's excitement level was measured at 3-4 points.

In Vratsa, hurricane-like winds caused significant damage, reaching speeds of 120 km/h, according to local authorities. Emergency teams from Fire Safety and the municipal utility company “BKS” responded to dozens of reports of fallen trees, branches, damaged equipment, and broken overhead cables. As of 10 p.m., partial power outages were reported in parts of the city and several nearby villages. The crisis headquarters of the local administration has been coordinating efforts, with emergency crews working through the night to address the damage.

In Sofia, stormy winds reached speeds of 76 km/h overnight. Despite the challenges, the main roads were cleared of snow, and the situation in the city is currently stable. The municipality reported deploying 171 machines overnight to clear major roadways, including city transport routes, the Southern arc of the Ring Road, and roads in areas like Dragalevtsi and Boyana. The heaviest snowfall was recorded in southern districts such as Ovcha Kupel, Pavlovo, Dragalevtsi, Boyana, and Simeonovo. Neighborhood cleaning efforts began later in the day.

Public transportation is operating as scheduled, but emergency teams continue responding to reports of fallen trees, branches, and damaged fences. The Fire Safety and Protection of the Population directorate has also been involved in resolving incidents.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, Bulgaria, sofia, Vratsa

Related Articles:

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores

Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs

According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets

Business » Tourism | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 3% Rise in New Car Registrations Amid Shifting EU Market Trends

New car sales in the European Union saw a modest recovery in October, rising 1.1% year-on-year after consecutive declines in August and September

Business | November 22, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Austrian Minister Signals Continued Resistance to Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania

Bulgaria and Romania's full entry into Schengen is still uncertain, with Austria not yet ready to lift its veto

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 07:30

Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Bulgaria's Vice President Warns of High Risk of Constitutional Crisis Amid Parliamentary Deadlock

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed concerns about the ongoing parliamentary crisis

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Code Red Warning for High Winds in Bulgaria on Friday

A code red warning has been issued for Friday in the regions of Montana and Vratsa due to dangerously strong south winds

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Strong Winds and Snow Affect Sofia: Emergency Teams Clear Debris and Treat Roads

The emergency teams of Sofia Municipality have responded to nearly 20 reports of fallen branches and trees across various neighborhoods

Society » Environment | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:49

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable

Society » Environment | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20

The weather on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to be mostly sunny and windy across Bulgaria, with rain in the southwestern regions by evening

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Residents of Sofia's "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood are once again raising concerns about dangerously polluted air as the fall season brings worsening conditions

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria