The United States Department of Defense announced on November 20 a new USD 275 million security assistance package to support Ukraine's urgent defense requirements. This marks the 70th tranche of military aid provided to Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles since August 2021, including essential equipment such as ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, anti-tank systems, UAVs, and other military tools.

According to the Pentagon, the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package includes critical munitions for rocket and artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, small arms, and demolitions equipment. The aid also features 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, 60mm and 81mm mortar rounds, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective gear. Additional provisions encompass spare parts, ancillary equipment, training, services, and transportation support.

The U.S. continues to work with its Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and related coalitions to address Kyiv's battlefield needs amid ongoing Russian aggression. Since the start of the Biden administration, the United States has allocated over USD 61.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, with USD 60.7 billion committed after Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022.

In recent developments, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Laos, confirmed the Biden administration's decision to supply Ukraine with American anti-personnel mines. The move was prompted by Russia's shift in battlefield tactics, relying more on infantry rather than armored vehicles. Austin stated that these mines aim to impede Russian advances, reflecting a broader adaptation of U.S. support to Ukraine’s evolving needs.

In a separate briefing, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh noted that Russia has reportedly brought over 11,000 North Korean soldiers to bolster its forces in the Kursk region. She reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to providing Ukraine with necessary weapons, emphasizing that this continued support should not be viewed as escalatory.

The package announcement follows a previous PDA allocation of USD 425 million last month, which focused on supplying Ukraine with air defense systems, artillery, rocket systems, and anti-tank weapons. As of now, the U.S. has approximately USD 6.9 billion in PDA funding and USD 2.21 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds remaining for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated on the battlefield. Russia accused Ukraine of firing six U.S.-produced ATACMS missiles at the Bryansk region on November 21, claiming that five were intercepted by S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems, while one caused a fire at a military facility. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the incident as a new phase in the West’s involvement in the conflict, alleging that such attacks require U.S. expertise and support.

The U.S. administration, however, maintains its stance that supplying Ukraine with advanced weaponry is crucial for its defense against Russian aggression. President Biden previously approved Ukraine's use of American long-range missiles on Russian soil, a decision that aligns with Washington's broader strategy to enable Kyiv to counter Moscow’s offensive capabilities effectively.