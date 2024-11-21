56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government, even if it requires compromises. In contrast, 22% of those surveyed favor holding new parliamentary elections, while another 22% remain undecided.

Support for government formation is strong among certain political groups. The electorate of GERB is particularly in favor, with 82% backing the idea. Other groups also show significant support, including 69% of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) supporters, 58% of those who favor "DPS-New Beginning," and 55% of "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) voters. A somewhat lower but still notable percentage of voters from "There Is Such a People" (50%), "Morality, Unity, Honor" (47%), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (42%) also lean towards forming a government, though with less certainty.

On the other hand, the "Revival" electorate stands out for its preference for new elections, with 51% supporting this option compared to 35% in favor of a government.

The survey, which took place between October 31 and November 8, 2024, was conducted among 806 people through face-to-face interviews using tablets. The sample represents the adult population of Bulgaria, with a maximum standard deviation of ±3.5% for responses regarding the 50% share. One percent of the sample equates to approximately 54,000 individuals.