56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

Foot Locker Expands into Bulgaria with Three New Stores
Fourlis Group has announced the opening of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria, marking the brand’s debut in the country
A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government, even if it requires compromises. In contrast, 22% of those surveyed favor holding new parliamentary elections, while another 22% remain undecided.
Support for government formation is strong among certain political groups. The electorate of GERB is particularly in favor, with 82% backing the idea. Other groups also show significant support, including 69% of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) supporters, 58% of those who favor "DPS-New Beginning," and 55% of "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) voters. A somewhat lower but still notable percentage of voters from "There Is Such a People" (50%), "Morality, Unity, Honor" (47%), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (42%) also lean towards forming a government, though with less certainty.
On the other hand, the "Revival" electorate stands out for its preference for new elections, with 51% supporting this option compared to 35% in favor of a government.
The survey, which took place between October 31 and November 8, 2024, was conducted among 806 people through face-to-face interviews using tablets. The sample represents the adult population of Bulgaria, with a maximum standard deviation of ±3.5% for responses regarding the 50% share. One percent of the sample equates to approximately 54,000 individuals.
