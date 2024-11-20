Bulgaria’s President Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling on Recent Amendments

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling on Recent Amendments

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again appealed to the Constitutional Court, seeking to declare unconstitutional the amendments made to the Constitution by the 49th National Assembly. These amendments concern the removal of the dual citizenship ban for election candidates, the introduction of a principle regarding the continuity of the parliamentary mandate, and the formation of a caretaker government.

In his appeal, the president stresses his consistent stance on these issues, pointing to new developments that have emerged during the application of the contested provisions. He argues that the changes undermine mechanisms for holding political responsibility in the formation and operation of state governing bodies.

Radev further explains that his request for re-referral aims to clarify several contentious matters related to the formation of interim governments under the new framework, which have continued to create obstacles in the functioning of constitutionally established institutions, including the parliament.

One example of these ongoing difficulties is the current challenges in electing the Speaker of the National Assembly, which, according to the president, reflect the complications arising from the changes in the constitutional provisions related to the election of an acting prime minister.

