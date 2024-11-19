Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17
Bulgaria: Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain @Pixabay

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Rain is expected in the morning, followed by sunny periods in the afternoon. Snow will fall in Western Bulgaria and the Forebalkan region during the morning. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west.

In terms of temperatures, lows will range from 1°C to 6°C, with Western Bulgaria dipping to minus 2°C. Southeastern regions and the coast could see temperatures as high as 14°C. Afternoon highs will vary, reaching 4°C to 9°C in Western Bulgaria and the Danubian Plain, while Southern and Eastern Bulgaria could see temperatures between 10°C and 18°C. Sofia will have a high of 4°C.

On the coast, the weather will be cloudy with periods of rain, and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Winds will be strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Highs will range from 12°C to 18°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 13°C and 14°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy with snow showers in the Balkan Range and western massifs in the morning. Rain is expected in the Eastern Rhodopes in the afternoon. Winds will be strong to stormy, coming from the west-northwest. The high at 1,200 meters will be 3°C, while at 2,000 meters it will drop to minus 2°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

|

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

|

Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

|

Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway

|

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

|

Bulgaria's Peevski Honored by Ukraine for Support During War

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20

The weather on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to be mostly sunny and windy across Bulgaria, with rain in the southwestern regions by evening

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Residents of Sofia's "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood are once again raising concerns about dangerously polluted air as the fall season brings worsening conditions

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria Today, Cooler Weather Expected Later This Week

Today's forecast suggests sunny weather across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:05

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook

Friday: On the last workday of the week, increased winds will help break up and reduce cloud cover.

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 08:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria