Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Rain is expected in the morning, followed by sunny periods in the afternoon. Snow will fall in Western Bulgaria and the Forebalkan region during the morning. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west.

In terms of temperatures, lows will range from 1°C to 6°C, with Western Bulgaria dipping to minus 2°C. Southeastern regions and the coast could see temperatures as high as 14°C. Afternoon highs will vary, reaching 4°C to 9°C in Western Bulgaria and the Danubian Plain, while Southern and Eastern Bulgaria could see temperatures between 10°C and 18°C. Sofia will have a high of 4°C.

On the coast, the weather will be cloudy with periods of rain, and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Winds will be strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Highs will range from 12°C to 18°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 13°C and 14°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy with snow showers in the Balkan Range and western massifs in the morning. Rain is expected in the Eastern Rhodopes in the afternoon. Winds will be strong to stormy, coming from the west-northwest. The high at 1,200 meters will be 3°C, while at 2,000 meters it will drop to minus 2°C.