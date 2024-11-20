Several Western Embassies in Kyiv Close Amid Threat of Russian Airstrike

The United States Embassy in Kyiv, along with several other Western missions, announced they would remain closed on November 20 for security reasons. The decision followed a warning about a possible Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. This precautionary measure comes after Russia threatened retaliation for President Joe Biden's approval of Ukraine using U.S.-made missiles to target Russian territory.

In addition to the U.S. Embassy, diplomatic missions from Spain, Italy, and Greece also suspended operations, advising citizens not to visit. The Romanian Embassy limited its activities, focusing only on urgent matters. Meanwhile, the British diplomatic mission in Kyiv confirmed it remained open.

Despite the closures, the U.S. Embassy stated that it expects to resume normal operations quickly. The move comes amid ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on the city.