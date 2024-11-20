Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Austria is expected to lift its veto on the two countries joining the border-free Schengen area. This would mark a resolution to over a decade of disagreements, potentially paving the way for full membership. Vienna’s decision to drop its opposition is anticipated during a meeting of interior ministers from Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary in Budapest on Friday, as reported by sources familiar with the discussions.

Following Austria’s expected move, the formal decision to admit Bulgaria and Romania is likely to be taken at the next EU interior ministers’ meeting, scheduled for December 12. This timeline would enable the removal of all restrictions early in the coming year.

The Netherlands had initially approved Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen entry in 2023. However, the inclusion of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party in the ruling coalition after November’s elections may prompt a reassessment of this stance.

A new debate in the Dutch parliament will follow Austria’s expected withdrawal of its veto. While the general tendency is to uphold previous decisions, some sources cited by the Financial Times suggested that Dutch lawmakers might reconsider their position.

Observers close to the negotiations believe that reaching an agreement at the Budapest meeting could serve as a strong signal to the Netherlands to maintain its support.

Earlier this week, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed optimism about the process, stating that a timeline has already been established. “This will happen from January 1, 2025,” Ciolacu told local media.