Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39
Bulgaria: Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession @novinite.com

The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Austria is expected to lift its veto on the two countries joining the border-free Schengen area. This would mark a resolution to over a decade of disagreements, potentially paving the way for full membership. Vienna’s decision to drop its opposition is anticipated during a meeting of interior ministers from Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary in Budapest on Friday, as reported by sources familiar with the discussions.

Following Austria’s expected move, the formal decision to admit Bulgaria and Romania is likely to be taken at the next EU interior ministers’ meeting, scheduled for December 12. This timeline would enable the removal of all restrictions early in the coming year.

The Netherlands had initially approved Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen entry in 2023. However, the inclusion of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party in the ruling coalition after November’s elections may prompt a reassessment of this stance.

A new debate in the Dutch parliament will follow Austria’s expected withdrawal of its veto. While the general tendency is to uphold previous decisions, some sources cited by the Financial Times suggested that Dutch lawmakers might reconsider their position.

Observers close to the negotiations believe that reaching an agreement at the Budapest meeting could serve as a strong signal to the Netherlands to maintain its support.

Earlier this week, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed optimism about the process, stating that a timeline has already been established. “This will happen from January 1, 2025,” Ciolacu told local media.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Romania, Netherlands

Related Articles:

Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact

|

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

|

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

|

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

|

Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway

|

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12

Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel Appointed President of the Robert Schumann Institute

Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel has been appointed president of the Robert Schuman Institute

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine

European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria