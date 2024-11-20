Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway
More than 1,200 taxis caused a blockade on the "Trakia" highway near Plovdiv, specifically at the 121st kilometer.
Taxi drivers from over 50 cities across Bulgaria came together for a national protest against the sharp rise in the cost of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance.
Participants in Plovdiv have warned that they may remain on the highway for several hours, disrupting traffic as part of their demonstration.
Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain
The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable
Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025
Pensions in Bulgaria will be increased by 9.6-9.7% from July next year, as per the Ministry of Finance's latest estimates
Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot
Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road
Bulgaria's Students Get 16 Days Off: Which Cities Have Declared January 3 a Non-School Day?
On January 3, 2025, students in various Bulgarian cities will enjoy an extended holiday break as the day has been declared a non-school day by several mayors
Bulgaria: Protests of Taxi Drivers Block the Country
Taxi drivers across Bulgaria will stage a nationwide protest today, expressing outrage over the sharp rise in "Civil Liability" insurance premiums
Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%
In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency.