Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:36
Bulgaria: Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway

More than 1,200 taxis caused a blockade on the "Trakia" highway near Plovdiv, specifically at the 121st kilometer.

Taxi drivers from over 50 cities across Bulgaria came together for a national protest against the sharp rise in the cost of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance.

Participants in Plovdiv have warned that they may remain on the highway for several hours, disrupting traffic as part of their demonstration.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: taxis, Trakia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

|

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

|

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

|

Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

|

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

|

Bulgaria's Peevski Honored by Ukraine for Support During War

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable

Society » Environment | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

Pensions in Bulgaria will be increased by 9.6-9.7% from July next year, as per the Ministry of Finance's latest estimates

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

Bulgaria's Students Get 16 Days Off: Which Cities Have Declared January 3 a Non-School Day?

On January 3, 2025, students in various Bulgarian cities will enjoy an extended holiday break as the day has been declared a non-school day by several mayors

Society » Education | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:24

Bulgaria: Protests of Taxi Drivers Block the Country

Taxi drivers across Bulgaria will stage a nationwide protest today, expressing outrage over the sharp rise in "Civil Liability" insurance premiums

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%

In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency.

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria