Delyan Peevski: Time for New Elections and Clear Leadership

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests. Speaking on the ongoing parliamentary impasse, he remarked, "It’s time for elections because there must finally be consideration for the people. Those inside the plenary hall are not thinking about them. Let the elections happen, and let the people choose leaders who will decisively govern Bulgaria with the necessary willpower. If they choose us, we will take responsibility to lead, avoiding the chaos unfolding in there, which is frankly laughable."

Peevski argued that the debate in the National Assembly is less about electing a Speaker and more about speculation over a potential interim prime minister: "Let’s resolve this and move to elections. Inside, we heard clearly that if there are elections, 'DPS-New Beginning' will win. So, colleagues, why fear elections? Let’s go forward and allow the people to choose clear governance for their benefit."

When asked whether he would accept a role as prime minister, Peevski declined to comment.