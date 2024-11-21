U.S. Commission Proposes Manhattan Project-Style AI Initiative to Compete with China

Bulgaria Leads Europe with First State-Supported AI Language Model
A U.S. congressional commission has proposed a new initiative, urging the government to fund artificial intelligence (AI) development in a way similar to the Manhattan Project. The recommendation, issued Tuesday by the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), emphasizes the need for the U.S. to stay ahead of China’s technological advancements.
The report advises Congress to grant the executive branch broad, multiyear contracting authority for AI, cloud, and data center companies. The commission specifically calls for the establishment of a “Manhattan Project-like program” focused on developing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a type of AI capable of performing any intellectual task that a human can do.
The Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the first atomic bombs, is being used as a historical reference to underscore the magnitude of investment and effort the commission believes is necessary. In the context of AI, the report highlights the potential risks posed by China’s advances in technologies like AI, quantum technologies, biotechnology, and energy storage. These technological breakthroughs could threaten U.S. economic and military stability, especially if China achieves dominance in AI.
The commission further recommends that the U.S. Department of Defense prioritize AI projects of the highest national importance. The suggestion comes amid growing concerns that China could gain a technological or military advantage over the U.S., undermining global stability.
This proposal follows recent actions by the U.S. government to limit Chinese access to advanced technologies. The Treasury Department introduced a final rule on Monday that restricts U.S. investments in certain Chinese sectors, building on an executive order by President Biden last year that blocked American investment in technologies potentially enhancing China’s military and intelligence capabilities.
Tensions between the U.S. and China have been escalating in recent years over issues such as sanctions on Chinese officials, restrictions on Chinese semiconductor imports, and debates surrounding the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. In May, President Biden also ordered the closure of a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mine near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, citing national security concerns.
The USCC, an independent agency established in 2000, is tasked with monitoring and reporting on U.S.-China relations, including economic and trade matters.
