Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest. The declaration will be signed by the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria.
Glavchev clarified that while the declaration is not a final decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership, it represents a significant step forward. He emphasized that it acknowledges the work done by the Bulgarian government over the past two years.
The Acting Prime Minister noted that Bulgaria has managed to reduce illegal border crossings by 70 percent, a significant achievement that continues to show results. He added that Bulgaria will keep working toward full integration into the Schengen Area.
61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability
A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency
Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession
The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone
Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel Appointed President of the Robert Schumann Institute
Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel has been appointed president of the Robert Schuman Institute
Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia
Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21
NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia
Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict