Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest. The declaration will be signed by the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria.

Glavchev clarified that while the declaration is not a final decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership, it represents a significant step forward. He emphasized that it acknowledges the work done by the Bulgarian government over the past two years.

The Acting Prime Minister noted that Bulgaria has managed to reduce illegal border crossings by 70 percent, a significant achievement that continues to show results. He added that Bulgaria will keep working toward full integration into the Schengen Area.

